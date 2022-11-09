N2011P63002C

(Metro Creative Connection)

Do your best to be a calming force in this family and set the example when insults are thrown, advises Dr. Jann Blackstone.

Q. My husband’s ex hates me. This is predictable, I suppose, but it’s getting in the way of my husband spending time with his children. I really haven’t done anything other than marry the guy — 11 years ago! And it’s been hell ever since. For some reason, his ex wants the kids to think their dad is still in love with her and I was the one to break up their marriage. I met him six months after they broke up! The youngest, age 26, has seen through it and doesn’t pay much attention, but the oldest has taken on her mother’s point of view and we haven’t spoken to her in over a year. What’s good ex-etiquette?

A. If what you are saying is true and you had nothing to do with their breakup, mom’s campaign to sway the children is a campaign necessary for her to rationalize the demise of her relationship. The easiest way to do that is not accept one’s part in it and blame someone else — and that’s where you come in. It’s not her fault, it’s not dad’s fault, it has to be your fault.

Dr. Jann Blackstone is the author of “Ex-etiquette for Parents: Good Behavior After Divorce or Separation” and the founder of Bonus Families, bonusfamilies.com. Email dr.jann@exetiquette.com.