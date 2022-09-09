LIFE-FAM-EXETIQUETTE-DMT

Good ex-etiquette in co-parenting is all about reasonable expectations, communication, good intentions and finding your niche, says Dr. Jann Blackstone. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime

Q. My ex’s new girlfriend is simply trying too hard and it’s really upsetting me. I can see she wants us all to get along. I can see she loves my kids. I’m not intimidated by any of it. What does bother me is that she is doing the special things I have always done with my kids and it hurts my feelings. That is our time. I feel stupid saying something. What’s good ex-etiquette?

A. Before we start, kudos to you for seeing the good and not the bad. Admitting that she actually does want to get along and has a genuine affection for your kids without being resentful is way up the food chain. Most would not see it that way, and the journey gets much longer. You have a lot you can build on.

Dr. Jann Blackstone is the author of “Ex-etiquette for Parents: Good Behavior After Divorce or Separation,” and the founder of Bonus Families, bonusfamilies.com. Email dr.jann@exetiquette.com.