LIFE-FAM-EXETIQUETTE-DMT

Envision your child happy and enjoying life and see if you still resent paying child support, writes Dr. Jann Blackstone. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime

Q. The pandemic affected my income, and although I can still afford my child support, it makes me furious that my ex is using it for her rent and a car instead of things for the kids. I give my children’s mother thousands of dollars a month, and I pick up my oldest son in holey jeans and a faded sweatshirt. How do I get her to do what’s right?

What’s good ex-etiquette?

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Dr. Jann Blackstone is the author of “Ex-etiquette for Parents: Good Behavior After Divorce or Separation” and the founder of Bonus Families, bonusfamilies.com. Email dr.jann@exetiquette.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video