LIFE-FAM-EXETIQUETTE-DMT

Look for ways to adjust to family traditions using love, acceptance and putting the children first as your guide, writes Dr. Jann Blackstone. (Rawpixelimages/Dreamstime/TNS)

 Rawpixelimages

Q. My sister-in-law is best friends with my husband’s ex-wife. Before we got married, they had a tradition that their families spent holidays together. They have done it for years and want to continue it even though we are now married. The kids are supposed to be with their mother this year, so they will be at my sister-in-law’s — and so will my husband’s ex. My husband wants to go, but I don’t. I’ve been very patient for years, going to soccer games when she’s there, going to back-to-school night when she’s there. We are married now, and I don’t feel like I have to do it anymore. What’s good ex-etiquette?

A. You do realize what you are describing is a classic bait-and-switch operation, right? You gave your husband the impression you understood his lifestyle, even supported it. He married you based on what you put out there and once married, you changed — and it sounds like you expect him to change as well. That’s incredibly unfair and deceitful.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Dr. Jann Blackstone is the author of “Ex-etiquette for Parents: Good Behavior After Divorce or Separation,” and the founder of Bonus Families, bonusfamilies.com. Email dr.jann@exetiquette.com.