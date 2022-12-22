LIFE-FAM-EXETIQUETTE-DMT

Love your kids more than you hate your ex. If you can't, you have a bigger problem than an inability to co-parent, writes Dr. Jann Blackstone. (Leerodney Avison/Dreamstime/TNS)

Q. What if you try to use good ex- etiquette when you deal with your ex, but she is just ruthless? I mean, things like she tells the kids I don’t care about them and makes up that the kids are sick, thinking that is an excuse to keep them with her. She will do anything to keep the kids away — and it’s constant. The holidays are here, and I’m thinking about going out of town with the children so I don’t have to deal with her. What’s good ex-etiquette?

A. Let’s talk about the mindset behind good ex-etiquette, then we will get to the legalities of what you describe.

Dr. Jann Blackstone is the author of “Ex-etiquette for Parents: Good Behavior After Divorce or Separation,” and the founder of Bonus Families, bonusfamilies.com. Email dr.jann@exetiquette.com.