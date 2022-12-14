LIFE-FAM-EXETIQUETTE-DMT

A friend listens first and then helps their friend look for solutions using better judgment. So, begin by lending an ear, writes Dr. Jann Blackstone. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime

Q. My best friend and her partner just broke up and I’m doing my best to not take sides, but it’s difficult. I probably know more than I should and although I want to be supportive, I’m pretty disgusted by my friend’s behavior. She wasn’t really fooling around, but she got caught up in a flirtation that split them up. Now I don’t know what to say to her when she whines about the breakup. I feel like it was her fault. What’s good ex-etiquette?

A. The rules of good ex-etiquette don’t only apply to those who have broken up, but also those who have to deal with a friend or relative who has broken up. Knowing this, I’d say watch it, especially if you think they will work through their issues. If you have called out your friend or badmouthed someone, and they get back together, guess who will be regarded as the bad guy? And it will be difficult to get back to normal if you have obviously taken sides.

Dr. Jann Blackstone is the author of “Ex-etiquette for Parents: Good Behavior After Divorce or Separation,” and the founder of Bonus Families, bonusfamilies.com. Email dr.jann@exetiquette.com.