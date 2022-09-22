LIFE-FAM-EXETIQUETTE-DMT

The good ex-etiquette message isn’t “just get along with your ex,” writes Dr. Jann Blackstone. It’s not that you are expected to be buddy-buddy and hang out together. It’s that if you break up and share custody of your children, it’s your responsibility to create an atmosphere where your children are comfortable living in two homes. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime

Q. I have two kids. They live with me half the time and with their mother half the time. I have read your books and although it sounds good to get along with your ex, personally, I just don’t think it’s normal. When you break up, you break up. You’re not supposed to get along with an ex. Kids or not.

A.Well, you know I’m going to take issue with two things you said.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Dr. Jann Blackstone is the author of “Ex-etiquette for Parents: Good Behavior After Divorce or Separation,” and the founder of Bonus Families, bonusfamilies.com. Email dr.jann@exetiquette.com.