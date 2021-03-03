CHURCH HILL — About two dozen people, many of whom lost loved ones to the COVID-19 pandemic, participated in a COVID Memorial Day event Monday evening at Jaycees Park in Church Hill.
The event was held in conjunction with a national COVID Memorial Day organized by the “Marked by COVID” organization, as well as the “Floral Heart Project” involving floral hearts being laid in locations across the U.S. in recognition of the lives lost to COVID-19 and “in support and love for all of those suffering.”
A floral heart was placed in the Church Hill Jaycees Park gazebo for Monday’s memorial event and remained there throughout the day on Tuesday for anyone to stop and say a prayer or write a loved one’s name on one of the rose petals arranged around the heart.
Church Hill’s COVID Memorial Day event was organized by Cindi Roberts, whose mother, Jan Harrell, passed away on Dec. 22 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in late November.
Roberts spoke to the group about the mission of Marked by COVID to bring more awareness to the lives lost and those still suffering from COVID-19 as well as working toward permanent memorials and a permanent day of remembrance for victims.
“Just to put it into perspective, COVID-19 has taken 500,000 American lives in the past year, and World War II took over 200,000 over four years,” Roberts said. “Not to compare the two events because they’re very different but just to put the numbers into perspective.”
Roberts had a hard time holding back tears as she spoke about the death of her mother.
“This is very dear to my heart because I lost my mom in December, but there are still so many people suffering daily, even though they have technically recovered,” Roberts said.
She added, “I put my story out there. Sometimes that’s hard to do, but I just wanted to bring awareness because every number counts. Every person we lost was somebody’s family.”
Cindi’s husband, Matt Roberts, offered an invocation for the Church Hill event, during which he thanked God for the memories of the loved ones we’ve lost.
“Everybody here today has been affected one way or another, and we come seeking Your peace and Your comfort,” he prayed. “Lord as we press on we understand that we don’t always understand the things that happen in this world … but God we just ask that You would bring peace and comfort to those who have been affected by this virus and who are still being affected by this virus worldwide, in our country and in a small community like ours.”
Matt Roberts further prayed, “Let us always be mindful of others. God we understand that there are some people that are still very skeptical about this virus, and we just pray that you open their hearts and minds to realize that this is something we have to take action on a personal level. We have to decide to be safe and be smart and to look after each other.”
Cindi Roberts also read aloud a proclamation signed by Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal naming March 1 COVID Memorial Day “in remembrance of those who have lost their lives and in honor of those who continue to suffer from the impact of this virus and to continue to commemorate them in an appropriate manner each year on that day.”