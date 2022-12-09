LIFE-RELATE-DATING-TIPS-DMT

The purpose of a first date is not to map out a life plan with the person, including where you’ll send your 2.5 children to school and what to name your future dog. It’s a chance to see if you both enjoy being with each other and want to see each other again.

 Dreamstime/TNS

We’ve all been on bad first dates. Maybe your date doesn’t look like their photos, maybe your date was rude to the bartender or server, or maybe there just simply wasn’t a connection there.

It happens. But perhaps the most awkward scenario is when your date starts asking you questions that are just far too personal — and maybe downright intrusive — for a first meeting.

Erika Ettin is the founder of A Little Nudge, where she helps others navigate the often intimidating world of online dating. Want to connect with Erika? Join her newsletter, eepurl.com/dpHcH for updates and tips.