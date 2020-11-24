ROGERSVILLE — It won't earn you a gold medal or a trophy, but Rogersville's upcoming Earn Your Turkey 5K might earn you a guilt-free second helping of mashed potatoes and dressing.
Participants will have an opportunity to do some preemptive calorie burning Thanksgiving morning while helping raise money for a good cause.
Thursday morning the Of One Accord ministry is hosting its 18th annual Earn Your Turkey 5K fun run/walk to raise money for the ministry's holiday food box program.
The 5K begins and ends at the Shepherd Center, 306 E. Main St. in downtown Rogersville. Registration starts at 7 a.m., and the race begins at 8 a.m.
A $15 contribution is requested from participants, who will receive a T-shirt.
Of One Accord Director Sheldon Livesay said 100% of the funds raised from the 5K will go toward the Christmas food boxes that are distributed to under-privileged families from across the county.
“We don't have prizes, but you do get the satisfaction of knowing you earned the right to go back for seconds during your Thanksgiving dinner without feeling guilty about it,” Livesay said. “That's a pretty good prize. There aren't any awards, and we don't time it. It's just a fun run, and that takes the pressure off of people.”
Livesay added, “We still have some folks who try to come in first or get a low time just for their own personal satisfaction, but a lot of folks just enjoy walking it or pushing their stroller, or leading their dog. However they want to participate, we're just happy to be there and give them that opportunity.”
The 5K route begins in front of the Shepherd Center and follows Main Street west to Scenic Drive.
The route then turns back east on Locust Street, briefly on Armstrong Street, and then onto West Broadway Street before a quick detour on Depot Street and then back easterly on East McKinney Avenue, past the Rescue Squad office, and back onto East Main Street heading west toward downtown.
For more information call the ministry at (423) 921-8044 or visit the ministry website at ofoneaccordministry.org