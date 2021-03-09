The Colonial Heights Library wasn't about to let the COVID-19 pandemic get in the way of the nation's largest annual reading event. It just took a different approach. The library celebrated Read Across America Day on March 2 with Drive-In Storytime. The library invited families to reserve a parking spot and join the fun. "We played music, had prize drawings, and celebrated reading! Every child received a snack to enjoy in their cars while parents read aloud a book," Branch Manager Deanna Reith said. No one left empty-handed as every child received a donated book to keep and a themed activity kit to complete at home.
Drive-in storytime a big hit at Colonial Heights Library
