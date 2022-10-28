LIFE-FAM-BORGMAN-COLUMN-DMT

I should never have said, ‘Do not get in the water.’ It was like telling fish not to swim and birds not to fly.

 Studio Dream/Dreamstime/TNS

I am completely certain that I said, “Do not get in the water. There are no dry clothes in the car. You did not wear clothes for wading.”

I turn my back for maybe 10 seconds, then look around and there they are in the water.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Lori Borgman is a columnist, author and speaker. Her new book, “What Happens at Grandma’s Stays at Grandma’s” is now available. Email her at lori@loriborgman.com.