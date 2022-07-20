featured Dollar Days at Bays offers fun at a bargain price By AVA SHERER asherer@timesnews.net Ava Sherer Author email Jul 20, 2022 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Girls Inc. members prepare to enjoy a barge ride around the reservoir at Bays Mountain Park. AVA SHERER/Kingsport Times-News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — In honor of Fun Fest, Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium offered barge rides and planetarium showings for a mere dollar.Organizers called Tuesday’s event Dollar Days at Bays.The idea for the event was formulated by a Bays Mountain staff member in an effort to bring “new life” to the park.Park Manager Megan Krager said the Bays Mountain team wanted to create something “different from past ideas.”In previous years, Bays Mountain had a 5K run and a Moonlight Hike to celebrate Fun Fest. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. The Moonlight Hike is still set to occur Thursday.The typical cost of a barge ride or a planetarium show is $5; however, Krager said that the park “wanted something affordable for everyone” during Fun Fest week.Tickets for barge rides and planetarium showings can be purchased in the Nature Center or online.The 2 p.m. barge ride had sold out by late Tuesday morning, according to Krager.“Fun Fest is the time of year families get together,” Krager said. “Bays Mountain is always trying to provide new opportunities” for park goers.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Barge Commerce Economics Transports Dollar Day Hike Fun Planetarium Megan Krager Bays Mountain Park Moonlight Showing Art Ride Ava Sherer Author email Follow Ava Sherer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video ON AIR