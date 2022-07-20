Girls Inc. Take on the Bays Mountain Barge for Dollar Day

Girls Inc. members prepare to enjoy a barge ride around the reservoir at Bays Mountain Park.

 AVA SHERER/Kingsport Times-News

KINGSPORT — In honor of Fun Fest, Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium offered barge rides and planetarium showings for a mere dollar.

Organizers called Tuesday’s event Dollar Days at Bays.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video