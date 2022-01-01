It’s the mid-1960s in a working class, but neatly kept, neighborhood. Most of it was built by one of the first factories in a factory town. Many of the homeowners had not long ago bought their dwelling from “the mill” when the current owners decided to get out of the landlord business.
Stay-at-home moms and housewives were common. So were door-to-door salesmen, hawking everything from brushes to vacuum cleaners, cookware to encyclopedias, spices, flavoring, and salves, to health and beauty items.
It wasn’t unusual for the moms and housewives, and even their children and husbands, to know some of the “regular” salesmen by name. The Fuller Brush man. The Watkins representative. And, of course, the Avon Lady.
No one was afraid to open the door and invite them in and politely listen to their latest pitch.
Every now and again, a new salesmen with a new product would pass through, door to door. If his first stop didn’t make a good impression, word spread quickly, either by phone (some homes still shared a “party line” so this could be an unintended but effective “super-spreader) or word of mouth, over the fence, the kitchen table, or among the clotheslines shared in connecting back yards.
One day Wanda got a call from next door neighbor Lucille, asking her to come over. This wasn’t unusual as the two had been friends for years. Wanda’s youngest, Johnny, not yet in school like his two older siblings, always tagged along.
This day would be no different.
Johnny loved going to Lucille’s. He’d even gone as far as going over to borrow a cup of sugar, stick of Parkay, or two eggs — when he hadn’t been sent to do so.
Whatever got him in the door for a bit. Maybe he’d get to briefly play with Lucille’s cat that hid pennies under the rug. Or be offered a Brach’s flavored caramel from one of several candy dishes in the living room. At the least he’d smell the smells: orange oil and beeswax (used to polish antique furniture, most of which Lucille had refinished) and coffee (a Pyrex percolator was kept working or warming on the stove all day).
He didn’t know it until much later, but Lucille and Wanda were both on to him. They let the fake borrowing slide. After all, there were worse things he could get up to.
He was in awe of an ornate, and to him, odd, piece of furniture in the entry hall. Its front legs were carved in the shape of tall, skinny birds, nearly as tall as him. Its shelves mainly were open, but a couple of cubbyholes were enclosed by a door with beveled glass inserts.
They passed it that day after Lucille called and welcomed them in, through the living room and into the kitchen, where Johnny’s attention was drawn to dark blue, violin-shaped bottles in the window. The two grownups sat at the table sipping coffee.
Lucille asked Wanda if the New Blue Cheer promoter had been by her house. Wanda said no and asked why — and was that the same as a salesman?
Not quite the same, Lucille said. “He just shows you how well this new detergent works and that’s supposed to get you to buy it next time you go shopping.”
Lucille said she just wanted Wanda to know the man, according to a neighbor lady from over on Pine, or maybe down on Birch — Lucille had run into her at a craft demonstration at the Clubhouse — “talked funny.”
That neighbor lady claimed the man had shown up at her door and clearly could not pronounce “R” on the end of words and his speech pattern was somewhat stilted as well. Lucille laughed and said the woman had simply never heard a New England accent.
She went on to tell the following story, using, to Johnny’s delight, multiple voices to play out the scene.
The promoter said he wanted to demonstrate New Blue Cheer, if the lady would be so kind as to provide a few garments and put water in two enamelware dishpans he’d been carrying under one arm (a box of product under the other). They would need, apparently, to be small garments.
Feeling sorry for the man because of his “speech impediment,” the lady filled the bowls and brought him a half slip, a bra and a pair of her husband’s socks.
Having poured the product in one bowl, the man began with the half slip.
“Dip, dip, dip in the New Blue Chee-ah! Dip, Dip, Dip in the water so clea-ah! Hold it to your nose, it smells like a rose!”
He repeated the process and exclamations with the bra and moved on to the socks.
“Dip, dip, dip in the New Blue Chee-ah! Dip, dip, dip in the water so clea-ah! Hold it to your nose, it smells like ... dip, dip, dip in the New Blue Chee-ah!”
It was a popular joke that made the rounds in neighborhoods across America all those years ago. At the time, I knew it was funny, but didn’t realize it was a widespread joke until I was an adult. I’ve found multiple versions of it online. Here, I switched a few of the garments for decorum’s sake.
I’ve used it here in my first column of 2022 in my firm belief the underlying message is take whatever comes your way and work on it until it smells like a rose.
Happy New Year’s, happy 9th day of Christmas, hugs and best wishes to all from Wanda and Johnny.
P.S. I “spent” three pennies that day, dropping them on the hardwood floor to watch the cat pounce from under a chair and use one paw to scoot the coin to the rug and use the another paw to raise the rug’s edge and then swat the coin underneath. I think Lucille compensated me rather well, with three Brach’s caramels.