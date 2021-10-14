BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission got its first public look on Thursday at a request to partner with the city of Bristol to provide up to $1.7 million in tax increment financing to bring a $37.5 million residential development to a “blighted” area near Bristol Motor Speedway.
The Bristol Tennessee City Council agreed to the plan earlier this week. The Sullivan County Commission is expected to vote on it next week. Bristol Housing is in favor of the project.
Tennessee law allows local governments to use tax increment financing to help offset the cost of redevelopment of blighted areas to make use of the property more feasible to developers. The property owners continue to pay the tax bill on the parcels involved, but for an agreed amount of time, a portion of their payments are designated to repay loans used to cover the added cost of redevelopment, compared to simply building on fresh ground.
In this case, the developers would use the TIF money to do things like remove existing asphalt, gravel and other existing improvements, for grading work, installation of storm water and utilities and construction of roads.
The Overlook will bring approximately 158 new single- family residences to the five land parcels included in the project area.
The 96 free-standing single- family homes will be between 2,000 and 2,800 square feet, contain at least three bedrooms and two baths, and have estimated purchase prices of between $225,000 and $280,000.
The 62 townhouses will be between 1,600 and 1,800 square feet and have similar amenities, with estimated purchase prices of $180,000.
Kingsport-based Danny Karst is the developer and, with his wife Carla, attended a county commission work session on Thursday to answer any questions about the project. He said The Overlook is much like West Gate, a redevelopment of a former shopping center site off West Stone Drive in Kingsport. West Gate, which the Karsts and partners also initiated, received TIF money from the city of Kingsport and from Sullivan County. Danny Karst said it is going to be completed well ahead of schedule.
The Overlook project is larger than West Gate. Conceptual drawings for the homes to be built there are identical to those distributed for West Gate’s construction.
Once completed, The Overlook residential development would increase the tax assessment nearly ten-fold — from $753,955 today (yielding annual property tax revenue of $18,142 for the county and $14,976 for the city of Bristol) to nearly $7.08 million (generating new annual property tax revenue of $152,084 for the county and $125,545 for Bristol).
After deducting each government’s debt service “set aside” (required by law), administrative fees paid to Bristol Housing and 35% “holdback” for both the county and the city, the new taxes generated by the project will provide up to $158,557 per year to repay the $1.7 million loan Bristol Housing will borrow to fund the TIF. The loan will be paid back over no more than 15 years.
According to the proposal, during that 15 years the annual new monetary benefits to Sullivan County (the 35% “holdback” in growth, and the debt service “set aside,”) would equal $48,460, while the figure for Bristol would equal $60,268.
The Sullivan County commission is scheduled to meet on the second floor of the historic Sullivan County Court-house on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.