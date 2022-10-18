N2207P26008C

All we can do when someone dies is remember what we choose to remember, as we fill in the blanks of our grief.

 Metro Creative Connection

I remember the idyllic days, chasing each other on the South Carolina beach, falling into the Atlantic with our clothes on like Burt Lancaster and Deborah Kerr in “From Here to Eternity.”

I remember the night he proposed and the day we married, promenading arm in arm through the grocery store in our wedding garb and Ray-Bans, something his comedic role model David Letterman would have done.

Debra-Lynn B. Hook of Kent, Ohio, has been writing about family life since 1988. Visit her website at www.debralynnhook.com; email her at dlbhook@yahoo.com; or join her column’s Facebook discussion group at Debra-Lynn Hook: Bringing Up Mommy.