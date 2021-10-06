Crunch time

Darrell Sturgill of Wise, Virginia, harvests black walnuts in this recent photo. Sturgill first gathers the walnuts in the back of his truck, then he cracks them in his driveway with a riding lawn mower. Then comes the separation of the hull and nut for the drying process. Sturgill will store the black walnuts for the winter, and then his spouse, Ilene, will transform them into a variety dishes — especially candy and a Black Walnut Fruit Salad. Sturgill is one those who appreciates the fruit of Mother Nature.
centerpiece