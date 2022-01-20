BLOUNTVILLE — As of Wednesday, with 12 days left before it ends, January became the record-setting month for new cases of COVID-19 in Sullivan County.
With 4,779 new cases reported since the month began, January now tops August 2021 as the record month for new cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
“For the month of August 2021, when the delta variant was surging, Sullivan County had 4,204 new cases," Heather Mullins told the Times News on Thursday. "So we've passed that quite dramatically. And we still have another week and a half of January."
Mullins is regional epidemiologist at the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, a job which includes tracking COVID-19 daily.
Numbers from the latest weekly report from the Tennessee Department of Health placed Sullivan County No. 1 statewide for the percentage of adults (age 19 and over) testing positive for COVID-19 during the period of Jan. 9-15, Mullins said.
The positivity rate among that group in Sullivan County was 24.5% during the period. Second place statewide was a positive rate of 21.1% for the multi-county Southeast Region surrounding Chattanooga/Hamilton County.
Sullivan County ranked No. 2 statewide, behind Knox County, in the percentage of positive tests for children (ages 0-18) during the period. According to the report, 37.3% of children in that group who were tested had results that came back positive for the virus. Knox County's positivity rate among that age group was 37.5%.
"We are not trending good," Mullins said.
Asked if the surge is due to the omicron variant of the virus, Mullins said not enough data is available at the local level to say so for certain, but for specimens sequenced to the point where their version of the virus can be identified, 90% are the Omicron variant.
Mullins said that throughout the pandemic COVID-19 repeats a cycle of new cases, followed by increased hospitalizations a couple of weeks later, and then an increase in deaths.
Regardless of what variant is circulating, those who have received a complete round of vaccinations (two Pfizer or two Moderna or one Johnson & Johnson) are "going to have some protection from severe illness and death," Mullins said. "If you've had the booster, you're going to have even more protection from illness and death."
Statewide, according to the TDH:
• Children represent 19.2% of cumulative cases, with most cases among those age 14-18.
• The week of Jan. 2, there were 15,998 child cases, comprising 16.7% of all cases.
• The week of Jan. 9, there were 27,023 child cases, comprising 24.4% of all cases.