ELIZABETHTON — The Covered Bridge Park has once again been transformed into a Christmas lights show on the eastern edge of downtown Elizabethton.
For several years the lighting has displays and lights on the Covered Bridge have gotten bigger and members of the park staff said the plans are to continue adding more to the display each year.
The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department newsletter for December discussed the lighting of the park and why it has become so popular: “the combination of the beautiful Doe River, colorful Christmas lights and the Covered Bridge Park provides the perfect setting for those who want to get out and enjoy the spirit of Christmas.”
There have always been some Christmas decorations in the park each Christmas for as long as the city has put up downtown Christmas lights, but the few placed in the park were situated along the streets and did not provide any decoration for most of the large field, which was mostly undeveloped except for the Covered Bridge, which has long been turned into an iconic regional Christmas symbol with a Christmas wreath and flood lights capturing a Currier and Ives feeling.
Mike Mains, director of the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, said this will be the third year the department has decorated the park. “Each year, thanks to funding from our City Council, we have been able to add more lights to an already beautiful location…Elizabethton is a special place blessed with wonderful recreational resources. The work we do at this park at this time of the year is something that we love to do, as it adds just a little more beauty to an already scenic treasure.”
But there are actually fewer Christmas lights for Christmas 2020. The decline in the number of lights in the park this year is not all the fault of the pandemic. Some of the most beautiful lights are those that are put up on the Elk Avenue Bridge. The lights reflect off the Doe River as it flows by. Those lights could not be put up this year because because of the construction on the Elk Avenue Bridge. But they will be back.
Efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) did impact many of the activities, such as the park’s Christmas village, featuring Santa Claus and his friends.
Still there are 20,000 lights displayed in the park this year. Derrick Vines, administrative assistant for the Parks and Recreation Department, said it took the maintenance staff four weeks to put up the lights, and that was with five or six workers installing the lights each day. “We also had assistance from the Street Department one day.” Vines said.
Despite this year’s challenges, the staff reports that they have seen a record number of visitors this year. The lights will remain in the park through New Years Day and the park staff that has worked so hard to put up the lights hope even more will come out and enjoy them until they go out for the next 11 months.