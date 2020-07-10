KINGSPORT — As much of the country remains divided over various issues, promoters of an event in Kingsport hope to promote the value of peace and unity.
New Vision Youth and the Tennessee/Virginia Fellowship Against Racism will hold Color Him Love Unity Day Saturday in the Model City. Johnnie Mae Swagerty, director of New Vision Youth, got the idea for the event after holding a prayer vigil a few weeks ago.
“I always say, ‘Peace, be still, America.’ If we have that peace within our men, women, children, families, community and America, everything will be good, if everybody would just sit down and work together instead of being against each other,” Swagerty said. “I think Saturday will be a good day for everybody to come together, and we definitely want the families to come, too.”
Event details
The event will be held from 7-8 p.m. at Full Gospel Mission Church, located at 740 E. Sevier Ave. A free fish fry will take place from 5-6:30 p.m., or until the food is gone.
To promote unity among men of all races, men are encouraged to bring their sons, grandsons and other male relatives. The first 50 men or boys who arrive will receive a free “Somebody Loves Me” T-shirt. Entire families are also welcome to attend, Swagerty said.
Other event sponsors include Full Gospel Mission Church, Somebody Loves Me Inc. and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport, which created a paper unity rope for the occasion. If it rains, the event will be rescheduled.
“All men of different nationalities, religions, it doesn’t matter, come together in peace and unity and togetherness,” Swagerty said. “It’s something that the world needs today.”
Speakers
A few speakers will make brief presentations, Swagerty said. Donnie Brannen, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church, will address the importance of unity and its relation to Christianity.
“Whatever other differences there may be racially or socially or politically, that pales in comparison to the fact that we have one Savior, one Father. We’re all one in Christ,” Brannen said, “and that’s really the theme that we want to get out there: that we are one in Christ.”
Kingsport Alderman Betsy Cooper will talk about cherishing the small, simple moments in life and performing random acts of kindness.
“I think that we need to be focusing on the good people are doing,” Cooper said. “Sometimes the worst of times bring out the best in people, and I think we lose focus of that.”
Barry Braan, pastor of Greater Life Church of Kingsport, will speak about valuing the differences that make everyone unique. He added that unification events such as this help to correct the undercurrent of racial tension that still exists around the country.
“I think if we all can figure out a way to come together and not only just observe but honor and respect our differences, I think that’s a great place to start,” Braan said. “So that’s what I’m going to be talking about: the significance of our differences.”