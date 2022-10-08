Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church’s Pumpkin Patch is open daily through Halloween from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. In addition to a variety of pumpkins, the fundraiser will include photo ops and several weekend events, including an outdoor movie tonight.
Under a double rainbow, volunteers from Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church and Boy Scout Troop 48 unload more than 950 pumpkins for the inaugural Pumpkin Patch ministry at the church.
KINGSPORT — Pumpkins come in all shapes and sizes; so too does good will. The Pumpkin Patch at Colonial Heights Pres- byterian Church has plenty of both to go around.
“Our hope is that we can create an enriching space for the church and the community to connect while supporting our own children’s and youth ministry,” said David Randolph, pastor.
The church’s inaugural Pump- kin Patch is open daily through Halloween from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This weekend, it will also host a free family-oriented outdoor movie starting Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Pumpkin Patch features a wide variety of pumpkins, more than 950 of them unloaded by volunteers from the church and Boy Scout Troop 48 to kick off the monthlong event.
The pumpkins were grown on the Navajo Indian Reservation in the Four Corners area of New Mexico. Part of the proceeds from the sale of the pumpkins goes back to the reservation to aid in education efforts.
“Our congregation does not have a direct connection with the Navajo nation beyond a family with children who are a part of the church. Other churches in our denomination, the PC(USA) do have more direct relationships, and we are happy to support them through our connectional ministry,” Randolph said.
Other monies raised through the fundraiser benefit youth and children’s programming at the church. And though it is a major fundraiser, the fun fall “ministry” is much more than that.
“It has been through those sister congregations that we learned about this opportunity to host our own pumpkin patch ministry to create a festive and fun environment to bring people together and build community,” Randolph said.
Visitors may purchase pumpkins and stop by the photo spot for a family picture.
In keeping with the theme of spreading good will, there’s even a host of festivities on tap to entertain visitors throughout the month.
The family-friendly outdoor movie kicks things off Saturday at 7 p.m.
Then, on Oct. 15, the church will host a fall festival from noon to 4 p.m. with a free barbecue meal (while supplies last) starting at 1 p.m. The festival will feature an inflatable bouncy house, a giant slide and obstacle course, corn hole, food and crafts for sale, along with plenty of time to visit the pumpkin patch.
On Oct. 29, the church will host a trunk-or-treat from 5-6 p.m. (or until the candy is gone).
“Our troop is so blessed to have such an amazing relationship with our charter organization. Our scouts worked super hard to unload 900-plus pumpkins with a smile on their faces — because they understand the ripple effect,” said Troop 48 Scoutmaster Julieann White.
“You see pumpkins; I see opportunity for family fun, enjoyment and entertainment. Laughing, smiling, memories being made — and it all starts with this little pumpkin patch.”
The Pumpkin Patch at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church is located at 213 Colonial Heights Road in Kingsport.