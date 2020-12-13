By HOLLY VIERS
Church Hill native Ashlynn Edgerton and her mother are working to make Christmas a little sweeter for local families in need.
Last year, the two started a project called Hard Candy Christmas, through which they provide toys, clothes and other gifts for families in the Tri-Cities. Using their own money, the two purchased gifts for more than 25 families last year and another 33 families this year.
“I’m an only child. I have a little girl; she’s 4,” Edgerton said. “My family’s pretty small, so the big Christmases that we used to have and everything, we’d rather spend the money and energy into helping others out and showing my daughter what the bigger meaning of Christmas is.”
Getting started
Edgerton said she and her mother started the project last year after volunteering at a food pantry.
“We started realizing, as more people were coming in, everybody was talking about it being hard for Christmas to get gifts,” Edgerton said. “So that’s initially what sparked it is me and my mom wanted to help the people that were in our own community take that burden off.”
How it works
The project is run entirely on Facebook, Edgerton said. She and her mother put out a call on the Hard Candy Christmas Facebook page for families who need assistance. From there, they gather some basic information about the families’ specific needs and put gifts together accordingly.
“Last year was the starting point of it, but we only had a few months to get everything together,” Edgerton said. “We knew it was something that was going to stick, so after Christmas ended, we started shopping for deals and going out and picking up toys here and there; we’ve been doing this all year. We even pick up some clothes and anything that we think could help a family.”
Edgerton said the children in each family all receive toys, and if the family has a special need that she and her mother can fill, they try to do that, as well.
Meeting a need
Edgerton said this year’s gifts, which were distributed at a drive-thru pickup Saturday, will help several families who have been affected by the pandemic.
“Most of them this year have been impacted by COVID — laid off or their hours cut back to where they can still take care of their family needs, but there is no extra money,” Edgerton said. “We had a feeling that that would be the biggest consensus this year.”
While Edgerton now lives in Fort Bragg with her husband and daughter, she continues to believe in supporting her hometown community. She and her mother plan to continue the project every year for the foreseeable future.
“One of the sayings in my family is, ‘May they see You through me,’ ” about God,” Edgerton said. “So if we can continue health-wise in order to keep going and keep doing it, we’ll keep this going for as long as we can.”
How to help
For those who’d like to help, Edgerton encourages people to support Operation Christmas Child or the Joey Fodder Foundation, two organizations that do similar work on a larger scale.
“(The Joey Fodder Foundation) is a large foundation that helps out families in Sevierville and the Tri-Cities area,” Edgerton said, “and they do it year-round.”