CHURCH HILL — It’s been a long time coming, but construction contractors will soon be able to access 65 acres adjacent to Holliston Mills Road where Church Hill plans to build a massive sports and recreation complex.
On Tuesday, the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 6-1 to accept a low bid of $326,392 from Goins Rash Cain, Inc. of Kingsport to replace a private railroad crossing with a public crossing and underground utility bore across the Norfolk Southern Railroad into the property.
City Recorder Josh Russell told the Times News they can start construction on the crossing as early as January and it can be done as late as June.
After the railroad crossing is completed, the city has funding in place to begin Phase One of the new park construction, which includes an indoor gymnasium and parking lot.
Complications getting the crossing approved
In 2015, the city purchased the 65-acre park property located off Holliston Mills Road, between the Holston River and the Norfolk Southern tracks.
In 2016, Church Hill was awarded $500,000 to help pay for Phase One.
The goal for the park is to include multiple indoor sports facilities, ball fields, playgrounds, and walking trails. One conceptual drawing shows a place for a boat ramp and camping along the river.
Church Hill budgeted $1.6 million in 2016-17 toward construction of the first phase of the park, and those funds have carried over each subsequent fiscal year while progress was stalled due to complications getting the railroad crossing approved.
city’s Out-of-pocket cost reduced to $148,892
Mayor Dennis Deal told the BMA Tuesday that Church Hill received $177,500 from the Local Government Support Grant which was issued to cities and counties across Tennessee to offset increased expenses due to COVID-19.
Those funds can be spent to extend existing roads, Deal noted, so those COVID relief funds will offset the cost of the new railroad crossing. That reduces Church Hill’s out-of-pocket expense for the railroad crossing to $148,892.
This past May, the BMA rejected a low bid of $330,460 from McFall Excavating of Clintwood, Virginia, to pave the public railroad crossing and install a utility bore under the tracks.
Mayor Dennis Deal said at the time he felt the city could get the project completed for less money.
”More of an albatross than an asset for the city”
The only no vote Tuesday came from Alderman Keith Gibson, who told the Times News after the meeting that he’s not opposed to sports complexes, but he is opposed to this project due to the cost.
“This has been ongoing for five years,” Gibson said. “A lot of that park is in the flood plain. By the time it’s all said and done, to purchase the park and cross the railroad track, there’s going to be a million dollars spent down there before the first shovel of dirt is turned over (for the gymnasium). I think that it’s going to end up being more of an albatross than an asset for the city.”
Gibson, who chairs the city’s Parks Committee, has shepherded the current $500,000 upgrade to Derrick Park which included a splash pad, new playground equipment, picnic shelters, a band shell, and the city has purchased additional property for parking and a park expansion from the VFW.