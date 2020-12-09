ROGERSVILLE — Christmas has been modified somewhat for the 1,200 Hawkins County children who are being served by the Of One Accord ministry’s Christmas for the Children program.
They’re still getting their presents and a good meal with their families, although thanks to COVID-19 those celebrations have been mostly drive-thru affairs instead of the traditional indoor parties.
As of Tuesday, the ministry, and the numerous churches and agencies it partners with, had hosted eight of the 34 Christmas for the Children parties that are being held in Hawkins County between Dec. 3 and Dec. 20.
Under normal circumstances, children and their parents or guardians would convene at a church or other meeting location where the host organization would throw them a party with good food, live entertainment and lots of presents.
Of One Accord Director Sheldon Livesay told the Times News on Tuesday the ministry has modified this year’s parties, although he hopes that under the circumstances they’re still fun and memorable for the children.
Livesay also praised Christmas for the Children Director Jennifer Kinsler for keeping the program pointed in the right direction in the face of unprecedented obstacles presented by the pandemic.
“We’ve had to modify to do mainly distributions, but still not without a meal that goes to families, warm smiles for the families, and a little bit of conversation,” Livesay said. “Sometimes we do prayer, and the ho-ho-ho’s of the man himself (Santa), who has been at several of these.”
Livesay added, “We so miss getting to bring the children inside where we see their happy faces, and I get to take photos of that. But we’re still seeing lots of packages being loaded into cars and families being served.”
Christmas for the Children is needed this year more than ever.
“We’re seeing an increase in children, and I just gave Jennifer an amount of money (Monday) so that she could shop for extra (children) this year,” Livesay said. “We’re getting more every day.”
Most of the Christmas parties so far have been drive-thrus.
For example, on Monday evening, St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Rogersville served 17 children with an outdoor drive-thru where all the presents were lined up on and under tables. When each family arrived, Santa’s helpers located and delivered their specific presents, and attendees had the option of spending a little bit of “socially distant” face time with Santa.
Instead of a meal, St. Henry’s also provided families with a holiday food box, as well as two-liter soft drinks.
Aside from presents, which are purchased based on the wish list of each individual child, each child also receives a backpack filled with school supplies and stocking stuffers, as well as yummy treats.
“That way when they take their gifts home the day of the Christmas party, they got things they can enjoy that day from the backpack, but we encourage them to put the presents under the tree for Christmas morning,” Livesay said.
One of the larger parties so far was the Carters Valley Community Chest, which served 100 children on Saturday at the Ruritan/fire department facility.
“They did a drive-thru, but they had a full meal. They cooked it there and had it hot and ready to serve in styrofoam to-go boxes,” Livesay said. “They had lots of gifts and backpacks, and Santa was up on a fire truck to greet everyone as they arrived.”
Last week the Harmony Baptist Association from Gainesville, Florida, made its 17th annual trip to Rogersville to help Of One Accord with its Christmas for the Children program.
Members of the HBA arrived Nov. 30 and assisted with wrapping presents not only for the party they hosted last Thursday evening at the Hawkins County Rescue Squad station in Rogersville, but for other upcoming parties as well.
This coming Friday, a church mission from Carrollton, Georgia, will host a Movie Night Christmas Party.
Families will drive up and watch a drive-in Christmas movie that will be projected in the parking lot behind the ministry’s Christmas for the Children offices in downtown Rogersville. Afterwards, the presents will be distributed.
Some party hosts are providing holiday food boxes, but if a family didn’t receive a food box there, the main distribution of holiday food boxes will be at the Shepherd Center in downtown Rogersville on Dec. 19.