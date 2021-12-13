A mission team from Gainesville, Fla., was one of eight groups that will travel to Hawkins County this year to make Christmas brighter for low-income families.
They are followed by groups from Carrollton, Ga., and several teams from Middle Tennessee.
Christmas for the Children is in its 32nd season of serving the youngsters of Hawkins and Hancock counties. The program provided Christmas for 1,200 children and 1,400 families with Christmas food boxes.
CFTC was a program developed by Of One Accord Ministry in 1990 to answer a growing problem of duplication. At that time, numerous families would apply to every group serving children at Christmas.
“It just made sense to find a solution,” said Sheldon Livesay, ministry director.
Of One Accord brought on a staff person from October through December whose job was to take applications for children as well as coordinate names with other organizations doing Christmas programs to prevent duplicated efforts.
Within just a few years, most every organization helping children at Christmas learned to rely on CFTC to cross-check names, and in many cases these organizations would take names through applications screened by CFTC.
Livesay said local churches, clubs and businesses have stepped forward over the years to host some 35 to 40 individual parties, giving individual attention to each family and child.
During COVID, many of the parties have had to be simply “drive-thrus,” but previously CFTC would insure that families came to a friendly, Christmas “spirited” event, have a good meal together, enjoy a Christmas program of some type, and each child would receive a full backpack they could open that night. The children’s wrapped gifts were placed in black garbage bags and given to parents to take home and place under the tree.
Livesay noted that there are many more names than local churches or clubs are able to take. Over the years, Of One Accord Ministry has hosted mission teams that come in the summer, primarily to do home repairs. But like the team from Gainesville, they too have learned the joy of returning at Christmas to help in one of Of One Accord’s largest impact programs.
The team from Gainesville (Harmony Baptist Association) takes time away from family and friends each December to make this mission trip to Tennessee. Dr. Jerry Nash said, “We feel the people at Of One Accord have become family and all our team looks forward to returning and spending the three days wrapping gifts for several parties organized by CFTC Director Jennifer Kinsler. Then the last night, we bring gifts our team has purchased, wrapped and brought with us for the 42 children we chose in 2021.”
Livesay and Kinsler, who don their Santa hats, echo this being their favorite “ministry” time of year.
