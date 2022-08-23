Can your child hear the teacher? By Jason Howland Mayo Clinic News Network (TNS) Aug 23, 2022 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A hearing check should be a standard part of your student’s back-to-school routine. Metro Creative Connection Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Checking your child’s hearing should be on your back-to-school list.Dr. Kelly Conroy, a audiologist at the Mayo Clinic, says children with an undiagnosed hearing issue can face both academic and social struggles.You know your child can see the video board, but what if he can’t hear the teacher?“Hearing loss on school performance is quite impactful,” says Conroy.She says it’s especially true in kindergarten and elementary school-aged kids. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports “That’s when they’re really learning a lot of their language and speech skills. They’re also learning to get along socially with other children,” adds Conroy.Hearing loss in children can result in a variety of ways, but noise is a big culprit.“One of the major issues we’re seeing right now are children that have listened to MP3 players or iPods very loudly for long periods of time,” explains Conroy.Besides noise, infections and other problems in the middle ear can lead to hearing loss. And hearing problems can run in families.Conroy says a hearing check should be a standard part of your student’s back-to-school routine, because earlier detection can lead to earlier intervention in the case of a hearing problem.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kelly Conroy Hearing Loss Medicine Anatomy Teacher Hearing Middle Ear Problem Can School Education Recommended for you ON AIR