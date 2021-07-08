ROGERSVILLE — At the time of her disappearance, 5-year-old Summer Wells was enrolled in kindergarten at Joseph Rogers Primary School and was scheduled to attend her first day on Aug. 9.
Although it’s been more than three weeks since Summer vanished from her rural Hawkins County home, everyone is praying that she will still get to experience that first day of school. As more time passes since her June 15 disappearance, however, that seems increasingly unlikely.
While police and rescuers remain committed to finding Summer alive and well and bringing her home, Hawkins County Schools officials are now formulating a plan to address any fears and anxiety that her disappearance might create for students and parents.
School psychiatrist Dr. Carole Fuller told the Times News this week she will be working with counselors, teachers and administrators across the school system to prepare them for any issues that arise.
“We’ve talked about providing materials and support to the guidance counselors at each school,” Fuller said. “A lot of times that’s the person kids are more familiar with and talk to about their concerns. We don’t want to do anything that would create more anxiety on the part of students. We’ll address it as we see needs.”
Fuller said she expects each school will address the issue differently, based on what guidance counselors feel the needs are.
“Of course we’ll put a stronger focus on the schools that her brothers will be attending,” Fuller said. “We’ll also work on providing materials for families to talk to their students and try to reassure parents of the safety procedures that are in place at each school so they’ll feel more comfortable while their kids are at school, that they’re safe.”
Children have greater access to information on social media than ever before. Undoubtedly there are very few school-age children in Hawkins County who haven’t heard the name Summer Wells or know that she is missing.
Fuller said there are behavioral changes parents should look for to determine if their children are experiencing fear or anxiety. Among those are finding it hard to concentrate; not sleeping or waking to bad dreams; not eating normally; quickly getting angry or irritable and losing control during outbursts; constantly worrying or having negative thoughts; feeling tense and fidgety or using the bathroom often/having accidents; crying; being more clingy; or complaining of tummy aches and feeling sick.
Parents shouldn’t hesitate to contact their school counselor to help them address concerns with anxiety, Fuller said.
“Students express anxiety in different ways,” Fuller said. “They may act out behaviorally or they may become more quiet and withdrawn. I’m having teachers and parents look for those — even slight changes in behavior — and let their school counselors know if a child is experiencing issues. They will sit down and talk with them and just try to reassure them that when you’re here you’re safe, and your parents are going to do everything they can to keep you safe.”
Fuller added, “I’m sure a lot of kids are going to have a lot of anxiety over this, especially if they find out Summer was taken from her own yard. They’re going to be asking questions like, ‘Can that happen to me?’ ”
Fuller said she anticipates anxiety on the part of parents as well, and the schools will do what they can to assure parents that when their children are at school they’re safe.
Summer’s disappearance should cause parents to become more vigilant about making sure they know where their kids are and who they’re with, Fuller added.
Will this disappearance change parenting in Hawkins?
Fuller: “I think for some it will be, especially for younger parents and parents of smaller kids. I think it may definitely color how they take their kids places or do things with their children. You hate to create a society, or create a fear in kids that you can’t talk to anybody else other than my family. But I know that’s definitely going to enter some people’s minds. ‘When we’re out don’t talk to anybody you don’t know.’ It does create a different world.”
Are there safety tips and information for families with children?
Fuller: “We’re definitely going to try to pull together materials for children and then try to make them accessible to the parents, either via the school website or have something there at the school that we can send home with the kids.”
How will Summer’s disappearance affect the upcoming school year?
Fuller: “Schools are in such a state of flux and change right now, coming back from COVID and being in-person. Kids struggled a whole lot during that time because they didn’t have their social connections, whether it be their teacher, friends, or whatever. Now we’re moving into this situation with Summer. I’m sure there will be a lot of students who have a great deal of anxiety about if this could happen to Summer Wells, it could happen to me. Hopefully, if parents and teachers look for those little changes in behavior, we can zero in and try to either help them ourselves, or if we need to refer them to somebody to address their needs so that they feel safe and comfortable.”
Summer was last seen at her home on Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek community on June 15 at about 6:30 p.m. She stands 3 feet tall, weighs 40 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing gray pants and a pink shirt and might have been barefoot.
Anyone who has seen Summer or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 272-7121 or the TBI at 1-(800) TBI-FIND.