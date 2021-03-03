As the COVID-19 pandemic is at the point of vaccinations becoming available, some people may still struggle with mental health effects due to social isolation, job security and overall stress.
The community came together in March 2020 and we should stick together through the end of the pandemic. It is commonly encouraged to stay connected and support your loved ones while still physically distancing.
If your loved one is experiencing a mental health concern, please use these simple guidelines to reach out and help. These tips are necessary for anyone facing mental health struggles:
• Treat each person with respect and dignity. It is important to listen to anyone without judgment because you are not aware of what they are going through in their personal lives. COVID-19 has created an abundant amount of stress in a variety of life factors that can be personal and create vulnerable conversations. Therefore, it is helpful sometimes to just be a listener.
• It can be helpful to consistently offer emotional support and discuss our struggles. A daily conversation with a loved one being honest about your struggles can release internal stress not only for yourself but who you are speaking with. Discussing difficult topics is healthy when there is empathy, compassion and patience.
• Have realistic expectations for each other. Your viewpoints on others can change if you accept everyone for who they are. The COVID-19 pandemic has created some tougher times than usual and made it harder to do everyday activities. It can be easy to judge someone if they haven’t cleaned their home or are late on paying their bills, but it can be easier on them if you accept them for who they are on the inside and help them through these tough times.
• Provide help in a practical manner to those in need. Some people may struggle to accept help from others as that can stereotypically show weakness. A simple way to help with tasks can be through picking up groceries, offering information and resources for additional help or even assisting them to explore nature and exercise. Try not to encourage full dependency and overwhelm them.
• Some efforts to not act on while trying to support a loved one facing mental health struggles are instructing them to “get over it” or adopt an overprotective attitude that can overwhelm them. Try not to speak in patronizing tones, show concerned facial expressions or dismiss their feelings when they are trying to express them to you.
If you or a loved one are facing mental health struggles, that is OK. Please reach out to the following resources in our community.
TN Department of Health: Call 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471) and you will be routed to a trained crisis specialist in your area.
https://www.frontierhealth.org/directory/frontier-health-holston-counseling-center/
https://www.thecamelotdifference.com/northeast-tn-kingsport
https://www.balladhealth.org/behavioral-health/outpatient-mental-health-services
Healthy Kingsport is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living by promoting wellness, enhancing infrastructure and influencing policy.