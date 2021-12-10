BLOOMINGDALE — Even if it does rain on the Bloomingdale Ruritan Christmas Parade, the more than 60-year-old Christmas tradition will continue this Saturday.
The Bloomingdale Ruritan will host the Christmas parade on Saturday at 10 a.m. The parade will include floats, law enforcement, pageant winners and parade grand marshals, Ruritan National President Linward Hedgsteph and his wife, Anne.
The parade has rolled through Bloomingdale for more than 60 years. Mostly, Bloomingdale Ruritan Club President Gary Collier said, the event is deemed a Bloomingdale tradition to allow the community to celebrate the Christmas season.
“It’s tradition,” Collier said. “It’s something the Ruritan has done for 60 years now. It’s a way to give back to the community. We get a lot of positive feedback on it.”
The parade route will start at Ketron Elementary School off of Bloomingdale Road and head west to the Pizza Plus at the New Beason Well Road intersection.
Collier said rain is a concern for the parade, which could keep some participants such as the car clubs and a local ROTC group from participating. Last year, the ruritan opted to continue its Christmas parade tradition while some area parades were canceled due to the pandemic. This year and up ahead, Collier said he hopes the parade will only get bigger and grander from here as the community continues the parade tradition.
“We are hoping to increase and get back to the way we are as far as the amount of participants. Last year we were knocked down quite a bit because of COVID. We are getting more and more people involved in it. Hopefully we’ll just keep growing.”
Parade participants will begin lining up at 9 a.m. and the parade starts at 10 a.m.