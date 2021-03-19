KINGSPORT — After missing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bloomingdale Ruritan Club is back with its annual Easter egg hunt.
Plans have long been in the works for the event, which will take place in just a couple of weeks. Gary Collier, club president, said the only thing different about this year’s hunt is that more eggs will be up for grabs.
“It’s our first big major event for the year,” Collier said, “and we just encourage people to come out and participate and have a good time with it.”
Event details
The free event will take place rain or shine on April 3 at 10 a.m. at Sullivan North High School. Participants should adhere to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, and masks will be encouraged, Collier said.
“One thing we do want to tell people is be there promptly at 10, because if you’re not there at 10, you’re going to miss out,” Collier said. “When the fire truck blows the siren, it’s like a whole bunch of little vacuum cleaners.”
Separate fields
As in years past, the hunt will take place across five fields simultaneously. Four will be divided by age group: zero-3 years, 4-6 years, 7-9 years and 10-12 years. The fifth field will be for those with special needs and is open to all ages. Around 30,000 eggs will be hidden across the five fields.
Prizes
Collier said the eggs contain prizes, and a variety of larger prizes will also be given away.
“The way we do it is a lot of the eggs have small things in them, but they’ll have a number in them, and they can take the number to our gift table,” Collier said. “We have a gift table set up for the different age groups, and they can take those numbers up to their age group and get a gift out of it that way.”
Why participate?
Collier said the longstanding event is one of the most popular egg hunts in the region, and this year will likely be no different.
“It’s one of the largest in the area, and we do have some good prizes,” Collier said. “We just encourage people to come out and do something with the community. That’s what we’re all about is the community.”