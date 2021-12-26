WEBER CITY — Christmas came two days early at Wadlow Gap in Scott County this year.
Almost 150 area children in two states and three counties (Scott, Sullivan and Hawkins) and their families received more than $61,000 worth of gifts on Thursday afternoon and evening, thanks mostly to a Tri-Cities Ruritan club and its bingo operation just across the Virginia line from Tennessee.
OTHERS HELP WITH PROGRAM
In addition, Cardinal Glass, the “glass plant” in Hawkins County near Surgoinsville, chipped in $6,000 that assisted the club in helping some Hawkins County children and families. The club on Thursday also delivered gifts to two area nursing homes.
The Wadlow Gap Ruritan Club uses its proceeds from Bingo games throughout the year to fund the Christmas project and other charitable activities. Club President Janet Edwards said the assistance totaled more than $200,000 worth this year.
“By the end of the year, we will be in excess of $200,000 that has been spent on community projects for 2021,” Edwards said, adding that the Bingo operation was “closed for five months in 2020 due to COVID restrictions by the Virginia governor, and we chose to close five weeks this year when COVID cases spiked in late summer/early fall.”
For the Christmas project, the club adopted 148 children. Of those, Edwards said 16 were adopted from a local cancer center and a school within Hawkins County with $6,000 donated by Cardinal Glass. Club member David Cavin works for Cardinal, which bought the former AGC plant near Surgoinsville this year and continued the donation tradition AGC, formerly AFG, had started.
“So that leaves 132 taken on by our club. These children were selected with the help of teachers and guidance counselors at Weber City, Shoemaker, Hiltons and Ketron elementary schools, Scott County Head Start, Gate City Middle School and Gate City High School,” Edwards said.
“We purchased three shirts, three pairs of pants, shoes, coat, socks, underwear, pajamas and requested toys for each child. In addition, food certificates from Food City were given to each family. The amount of the certificate was based on the size of the family. The certificates ranged in value from $200 to $700.”
WHAT WAS THE RESPONSE?
“We had several parents and/or grandparents who were brought to tears by the gifts and then learning of the gift certificates to Food City,” Edwards said. “Experiencing that emotion from them made all the effort and long hours so worth it. We all have a passion for helping others.”
For one family that lost everything to a house fire and has seven children, additional items were comforter sets for the kids and mother, bedside lamps, sheets, cookware, dinnerware, silverware, cooking utensils and living room lamps.
Another family had lost everything due to a domestic case, which Edwards said was a mother with two children. “We’ve purchased bedding for all, cookware, silverware, dinnerware, cooking utensils, blankets, towels and washcloths and other small items for the home,” Edwards said. The club was going to buy a bed for the mother, who doesn’t have one, but did not because she is moving.
The club also delivered 200 gift bags to two local nursing homes, Wexford House in Kingsport and NOVA in Weber City.
“Those bags contained a lap blanket, stuffed animal, lotion, comb and brush, hand sanitizer, gripper socks, chap stick, Kleenex, hand wipes, deodorant, toothbrush and toothpaste and word search books,” Edward said.
“Our club spent over $61,000 on the Christmas families and an additional $5,500 on gift bags to the nursing homes,” she said.
HELPING OTHERS THROUGH BINGO
“We raise funds for all of our community projects through our bingo sessions held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” she said. The doors for bingo open at 4 p.m. with games starting at 6 p.m. and ending around 9:30 p.m.
The cost to play bingo is $20 for the admission book (contains 19 games), $5 for each progressive game and $4 for each blackout game. A person can play every game we offer for $38 or simply play the admission book for $20. The address is 1422 Wadlow Gap Hwy, Gate City, VA, and the telephone number is (276) 225-0143.
Members of Wadlow Gap Ruritan who work the bingo fundraiser are Janet Edwards, Kathy Babb, David Cavin, Frankie York, Jennifer Arnold, Lois Arrington, Andrea Begley, Shirl Hicks, Tom Robinson, Granville Arnold, Henry Kerns, Betty Kerns, Penny Visage and Betsy Bledsoe.
PLANNING TO DO IT ALL OVER AGAIN
“We spend countless hours to raise funds that allow us to find ways to help our community,” Edwards said. “We are a small group that sets out to do big things. We could not do this without our dedicated workers and the most loyal bingo players around. We extend a huge ‘thank you’ to them for their continued support and what them to know they help make a difference in the lives of many.”
“We are all exhausted as we have been working on this since the middle of November. Now that we are finished, we have about 10 months to rest up before we do it all over again,” Edwards said. “Believe it or not, we have already started purchasing the supplies needed for the project next year.”
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.