CHURCH HILL — For three years the construction of a new public railroad crossing has been holding up progress on Church Hill’s 65-acre park and sports complex development off of Holliston Mills Road.
But one major hurdle for the project may be surpassed early next month.
On Tuesday the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to extend the railroad crossing construction bid deadline for two weeks until Nov. 9.
City Recorder Josh Russell told the Times News on Wednesday the project was previously advertised for bids with a submission deadline set for this past Friday.
But, no bids were submitted, although some contractors reportedly indicated they would be in a position to offer bids around the first week of November.
“It’s been a long time coming”
“We’ll open the bids publicly and present that to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen at the next meeting (Nov. 17) to accept or reject,” Russell said. “If they accept it we’ll schedule a pre-construction conference and move forward on getting that started.”
Russell added, “It’s been a long time coming and we’ve had to push it out because of unforeseen things. We can’t control how many people pick up (bid packages), so we wanted to issue an addendum. We heard from several vendors who said if we push it out they’ll be able to bid on it.”
This past May, the BMA rejected a low bid of $330,460 from McFall Excavating of Clintwood, Virginia, to pave the public railroad crossing and install a utility bore under the Norfolk Southern tracks.
Mayor Dennis Deal said at the time he felt the city could get the project completed for less money.
In 2016, Church Hill was awarded $500,000 to help pay for phase one of the Holliston Mills park project, which will feature an indoor gymnasium as well as parking, a road into the park, and a new public railroad crossing.
Eventually, the park will feature multiple indoor sports facilities, ball fields and walking trails. One conceptual drawing for the future park even shows a place for camping along the river.
The 65-acre park property is located off of Holliston Mills Road, between the Holston River and Norfolk Southern Railroad.
Church Hill budgeted $1.6 million in 2016-17 toward construction of the first phase of the park, and those funds have carried over each subsequent fiscal year while progress on the project was stalled.
Playground equipment installed at Derrick Park
Derrick Park’s $500,000 improvement project is moving forward. The new playground equipment was installed late last month, although the equipment can’t be opened for the public until bordering and surface work is completed.
“We are currently taking quotes for the border and surfacing material,” Russell said. “Once we see those prices we’ll know where we are on that, and we can go ahead and get started on those and try to get that project finished.”
When will the playground be opened?
Russell: “I’m unsure because I don’t how long it will take for the border to be poured and set, and I’m not really sure how long the surfacing material company needs to get what they need because there’s not really a lot of surfacing companies nearby. We also don’t know how much that’s going to cost and we may have to bid that amount.
Church Hill is asking for “engineered wood fiber” for surfacing material, which is not only ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant, but also the most cost- effective and most engineering effective surfacing for that playground due to its layout and its size.
The new shelter parts have arrived and they will be assembled after the playground is finished. The band shell is on order and will be constructed when it arrives.
A new $260,000 splash pad was completed in July, but has yet to be opened to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.