KINGSPORT — Ballad Health and Niswonger Children’s Network hosted a ribbon-cutting at Indian Path for a new pediatric emergency department, which will be the third of its kind in the Tri-Cities area.
The ribbon-cutting took place Wednesday morning, and the department will officially open its doors to patients on Oct. 7.
Indian Path Chief Operating Officer Dwight Owens spoke about the origin of the new facility. Last year, Ballad Health announced that it would open a new pediatric emergency department at the hospital as part of Indian Path’s transition to the Center for Women and Babies.
Several officials within the Ballad Health and Niswonger Children’s Network organization also spoke about the new facility, including Julie Bennett of the Ballard board of directors.
Bennett said as a mother she knows what such a department means to the community.
“I think that’s one of the really cool things about this emergency department that’s dedicated to children. I love Kingsport; y’all know that I’m from here,” Bennett said. “I believe in the work this community is doing to make it a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family. My children were born in the hospital. We come here, thankfully, not too terribly often for emergency care. So I really know what this is going to mean.”
Bennett said the new department is “a symbol of progress for Indian Path, Ballad Health, Kingsport, and for the entire Appalachian Highlands area.”
Bob Feagins, executive director of Communications and Development for the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, spoke about the new department’s impact on the city’s economy and overall growth.
“We love ribbon cuttings; they signify obviously growth and progress, new additions, new jobs and impact on our economy, but those ribbon cuttings take on even greater significance when it impacts our children, and that’s what’s so exciting about today. When your Kingsport Chamber is working with city officials to recruit businesses to locate here, when our Move-to-Kingsport program is working to have families move here to call Kingsport their new home, inevitably, the two questions they always ask are, tell us about your school system and tell us about your health care system.”
Feagins said as a father he finds it comforting to know a place like this is nearby.
“For those of you who are parents, my wife, Laura, and I have an 8-year-old son. It is so reassuring to know that if something ever happened, if he was ever in an emergency, he would have a place such as this with a superb, world-class team of health care professionals to take care of him and make sure he is OK.”
“This emergency department was designed for children, their family, and with their comfort in mind,” Owens said. “So, visiting an emergency department, as many of us know, can be a very intimidating experience and uncomfortable not just for the patient with kids but also for family members. So we’re hoping by offering this really warm and compassionate environment that we can reduce anxiety for the patients and their families when they need it most. Our patients will also have access to a child life specialist to support their care and promote normalcy within an unfamiliar or potentially stressful environment.”
The new pediatric emergency department shares an entrance with the adult emergency department but has its own waiting area. In addition, it features four pediatric exam rooms containing medical equipment made especially for children.
Indian Path and Holston Valley Medical Director Dr. Lauren Py said the new department is a game-changer.
“As a physician and a mother of two young girls myself, I understand just how important it is to have a dedicated team of caregivers to deliver the best possible care to our children and their families,” Py said. “I can tell you firsthand that everybody here at this hospital has the same goal to honor those we serve and deliver the best possible care, and that dedication never stops, especially when it comes to children. The opening up of this pediatric emergency department elevates the level of care available here in our region, especially for some of our most important residents, our children. The emergency medical staff here at this pediatric emergency department has the necessary skills, knowledge and training to provide quality care for all of our children in urgent and emergent situations.”
The unit will be open daily from noon to midnight, but if an emergency arises outside of those hours, children can receive care in the main emergency department.