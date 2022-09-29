KINGSPORT — Ballad Health and Niswonger Children’s Network hosted a ribbon-cutting at Indian Path for a new pediatric emergency department, which will be the third of its kind in the Tri-Cities area.

The ribbon-cutting took place Wednesday morning, and the department will officially open its doors to patients on Oct. 7.

