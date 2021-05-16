ROGERSVILLE — Raiden Evans’ education, which began in one of Hawkins County’s oldest, smallest and most rural schools, came to an end last Sunday when he graduated from Princeton University.
Evans, who earned degrees in aerospace and mechanical engineering with a minor in computer programming, already has a job lined up at an aeronautics firm in Dayton, Ohio.
The personal attention he received from his teachers at Keplar Elementary School as a student in the late 2000s built the foundation he needed to complete his education at an Ivy League university.
Evans told the Times News last week he is sorry that future students won’t benefit from the small school experience he had at Keplar, which closes at the end of this school year.
“One of the big selling points of Ivy League schools is a very low faculty to student ratio, which is similar to what Keplar was like,” Evans said. “They both really aimed to have a more personalized experience. I think having a more personalized approach enhances the educational experience.”
Evans took time last week to answer some questions about his experiences attending Keplar.
KTN: Do you remember who your favorite teachers were?
Evans: “I think my favorite was probably Ms. Tate in fourth grade. She was just a super nice, outgoing person, and she let us explore whatever we wanted. We had an accelerated reading group, and I remember we were reading about the British colonies and she let us do it in English accents and get into character. She encouraged our creativity. There was a lot of freedom of expression and nothing was really frowned upon as long as you weren’t goofing off too much or being obnoxious.”
KTN: Talk about the small school experiences and how it might have prepared you for your later education.
Evans: “I think freedom of expression and being allowed to explore what you find interesting gives rise to much more self-confidence when you get into more difficult situations like middle school. There was a lot of freedom at a small school like Keplar, and up here (at Princeton) there’s also a lot of freedom to express yourself and be interested in the things that you like. It felt a lot more comfortable coming up here than it did going from a small elementary school to a big middle school. I also remember at Keplar they let us volunteer to take down the flag at the end of the day or help with the garden during recess. There was a lot of emphasis on community volunteering, and when I got to Princeton there was a lot of emphasis on volunteering as well, and I think that was an easier transition thanks to my experiences at Keplar.”
KTN: What are the benefits of attending a small school. Are there any negative aspects?
Evans: “In a small school you have to get along with everybody because your whole grade consists of 18 kids. That’s it. You’re all in the same room. You know everybody. Getting to know everybody gives you more empathy for the different types of people. Obviously there were friend groups, but every single person interacted with each other. Even if we didn’t get along super well, you’d still talk to everybody. Social development is a good benefit of a small school. The downside of that is going from an enjoyable atmosphere like Keplar to something like middle school. It’s not guaranteed that everyone is going to talk to each other and cliques form. It’s a big culture shock.”
KTN: Can you share some memories about your experiences at Keplar?
Evans: “We were all convinced that the school was haunted. I think even kids there today are convinced that the school is haunted. We’d always have ghost stories to share, like we were in the bathroom alone and the stall door next to you slammed shut. A really cold chill comes over you when you’re alone at the end of the hallway. Even my mom who worked there as a librarian, she has ghost stories about hearing murmurs in the hallway while she was there alone. I had this spy gear that had a temperature sensor, and we took turns going into the bathroom to investigate and do our own research.”
KTN: Did you find any evidence?
Evans: “I let one of my friends borrow my watch (with the sensor) to take into the bathroom because that’s the most haunted place, and of course he gets back and says, ‘It was zero degrees in there. I found a cold spot.’ I don’t know if I believe him but I have no reason to doubt. There was a story going around that the school was built on an ancient Indian burial grounds. That’s some real stuff when you’re a little kid.”
KTN: Are there any other teachers you’d like to give a shout-out to who had a positive impact on you?
Evans: “Aside from Ms. Tate there was Ms. Trent, who was my fifth-grade teacher. I think she wanted to prepare us more for middle school, and she’d let us know what the environment was like. She was a little more strict than Ms. Tate, but I think that was for the better, to let us know what the larger school environment is like.”
KTN: What are your thoughts on the school closing?
Evans: “Obviously having a lower teacher to pupils ratio is more expensive, and I can’t speak to the financial aspect of that, but I hope the money they save is put to good use. I definitely think having a more personalized experience is really important in all aspects of education, and not just elementary school. So, it is a shame. I think a lot of kids who went there, and other small schools like McPheeters Bend, really appreciated the time they had there and look back with fond memories. There’s a lot of personalized experience that you don’t get elsewhere. I don’t think you’re going to find anybody who came from Keplar who had any negative experiences. I can’t say there was anything that I would change about my experience at Keplar. It was as good as you can get for an elementary school experience.”