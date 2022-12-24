LIFE-HEALTH-PEDIATRICIAN-QA-DMT

In homes with small children, take special care to avoid decorations that are sharp or breakable.

 Prostockstudio/Dreamstime/TNS

Twinkly lights, candles, holiday trees and plants, ornaments and other decorations are a popular part of holiday celebrations. Besides being festive and fun, the decorations your family brings out every year can help children feel connected to family traditions.

To help make sure your decorations are safe, the American Academy of Pediatrics offers some tips:

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Dr. Jennifer Shu, MD, FAAP serves as the medical editor of HealthyChildren.org and is a practicing pediatrician at Children’s Medical Group in Atlanta, and she is also a mom. For more information go to HealthyChildren.org, the website for parents from the American Academy of Pediatrics.