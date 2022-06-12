KINGSPORT — Dozens of children, ages 3-12, cast their lines into the W.T. “Dude” Bales Pond hoping to land a catfish or three Saturday during the Carl Lane Catfish Derby at the Cherokee Rod and Gun Club.
The event, held each year to coincide with Tennessee’s annual Free Fishing Day, drew newcomers and “regulars” alike.
The Catfish Derby was named for its longtime organizer, Carl Lane, who passed away in 2020.
The event continues to be hosted by the Cherokee Rod and Gun Club, with Lane’s family taking lead roles in organizing the derby. Many were present Saturday, including his widow, Sue; daughters Gwen Maupin and Lucy Willis; son-in-law Johnny Willis; granddaughter Marie Jones (and husband Zac).
Statewide, Free Fishing Day is presented by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and this year was sponsored by Academy Sports + Outdoors.
In addition to support from the TWRA, which stocked the pond and donated door prizes, the Carl Lane Catfish Derby’s local sponsors included Modern Woodsmen (Derrick Paduch), and, of course, the Cherokee Rod and Gun Club.
TWRA Officer Ryan Rosier said anybody in the whole state could fish free (without buying a license) Saturday, but a lot of events are geared toward children to provide a good way to introduce them to angling.
Not everyone caught a fish Saturday morning, and many released what they did catch back into the pond. But everyone appeared to have a good time, fish or no fish. The derby concluded with a hot dog lunch and an awards presentation.
According to a press release issued by the TWRA last week, children ages 15 and younger may fish without a license through Friday, June 17, in the state’s public waters, TWRA-owned and -operated lakes, and state park facilities. Some privately owned pay lakes and ponds continue to charge during this special week, and anglers need to consult with those operators if there is any question about a facility being free or not.
“The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency provides the annual free day in hopes of increasing interest in fishing,” the release stated. “The day allows anyone the opportunity to try this great outdoor sport to celebrate fishing as a wholesome and healthy recreational opportunity.”
All in all, 70 fish were caught and weighed during the two-hour derby.
The TWRA annually stocks several thousand pounds of fish for various events and the agency offered special thanks to Academy + Sports for its statewide sponsorship for Free Fishing Day. Academy + Sports provides $10,000 in gift cards and donates $20,000 to the Tennessee Wildlife Foundation for the day.
For a list of future events, visit the TWRA website at www.tnwildlife.org and the fishing page. Anglers and potential anglers should check the events list often since special events are frequently added.