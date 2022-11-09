It’s early November, and you know what that means! The aisles of many stores are stocked with ornaments, wrapping paper, and red and green storage bins. We’re getting messages asking about our preferred dates for a holiday get- together. Everybody and their cousin is starting to say things like, “Only ___ more shopping days until Christmas!” And my stress level just went up contemplating the buzz of activity around the corner. How about you?
It’s true — some of your loved ones (or maybe even you, bless your heart) may be gallivanting around like Buddy the Elf, “spreading Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear.” But the rest of us are already getting a little anxious just thinking about it. I’m here to help! I’ve gathered some of my best suggestions for simplifying your holiday season so you can save your sanity.
A simple schedule
What would you like this holiday season to be like? If you could wave a magic wand and have the next two months go exactly as you wanted, what would that look like? Would your evenings be spent at home, relaxing with some popcorn and hot chocolate, watching holiday movies? Would you drive through neighborhoods admiring the Christmas lights? How about making gingerbread houses with your children or grandchildren? Or maybe you live for those white elephant exchange office parties or rehearsing for the local community theater production every evening.
While you can’t always arrange your time exactly as you would like, you have more control over your plans than you might realize. If other family members are involved in decisions about your holiday plans, be sure to get their input. Ask them what makes the season special with a prompt like, “It wouldn’t really feel like Christmas if I didn’t get to...” Have these conversations with loved ones as early as possible, and then adjust your collective calendar to prioritize the events that really matter.
Be sure to leave some “white space,” some unscheduled time where each person can relax in the way they prefer. Some of the most meaningful moments occur during this unplanned free time. Not only that, but the more rested you are, the more you’ll enjoy the planned activities. So save some days just to chill; you’ll absolutely be glad you did!
Standardize or skip the gifts
Try giving yourself a break and giving everyone the same thing. I know, it sounds like that should be illegal. I promise there is no gift giving police force out there hunting for those who break the “rules.” It’s 100% okay to give everyone on your list a gift card if that’s what they want. Aren’t we supposed to be giving people something they want anyway? If the gift recipient has an online wishlist, they just made your job much easier!
One year my husband’s extended family decided the adults wouldn’t exchange gifts at all. We opted for a long weekend together in a cabin in the Smoky Mountains eating, playing games, reading, hiking and shopping. Not everyone participated in every activity, and we didn’t even plan ahead much except for what food to bring. It was pretty wonderful and continues to be one of our favorite holiday memories. Why not consider a group experience like this one, or something else completely different?
In general, I’m a big proponent of giving experiences over things when it comes to gifts because they provide the priceless intangibles of time and memories. There are lots of unique ideas — membership to a zoo, museum, gym, etc., or tickets to a play, movie or concert are just a few. If you don’t know the person well enough to know an experience they would enjoy, recruit some help from someone who does. Or just ask them! They might even like enjoying an experience together!
Perhaps you’re part of a family or other group that usually exchanges gifts, but you’re all fortunate to already have most everything you need. Your group could decide to take the money (and time) they would normally spend on buying gifts and bless a needy family, a nonprofit or charity whose work the group admires, or some other worthy cause. What a fantastic blessing!
Downsize the decorations
Depending on the size of your home and the amount of holiday decor you have, decorating for the holidays might take anywhere from an hour to two days. Before our downsize, I devoted a full day to decorating and another full day to taking everything down. I mostly enjoyed it, but an entire day is a lot of time to give up.
Now that we’re in a much smaller space, decorating for the holidays takes much less time, and I love that! I still like making and buying new things, but I don’t want to accumulate too much, so I have a strict one-in, one-out policy.
My parents decided several years ago to simplify their holiday decorations, and now they mostly just put up one very small Christmas tree. You could do the same and scale down in any way that works for you! You could even hire someone to do your decorating for you.
Speaking of outsourcing, you could also pay someone else to do any of the following: shopping for groceries or gifts, buying a Christmas tree, baking goodies, preparing holiday meals, assembling a gift (get it scheduled early!), wrapping gifts, ordering and addressing Christmas cards, house cleaning, and more. If these ideas sound wonderful but hiring someone to do them isn’t in your budget, how about trading services? There are lots of out-of-the-box ideas to gain back more time.
Get moving and get outside
Don’t give up your fitness routine during the holidays if at all possible. I’m not saying this just because it might prevent weight gain over the holidays (although it could help). Exercise, especially when done outdoors, is both invigorating and wonderful for stress reduction. Just a walk around the block can do wonders to lift your spirits and put things into perspective.
I hope these suggestions help you make this holiday season your best yet. I’d love to hear from anyone about other ideas or whether some of these worked for you!
Try the Kingsport Times News app today.
Recommended Videos
Trending Recipe Video
Angie Hyche, CPO®, is a certified professional organizer and the owner of Shipshape Solutions. Her first book, “Unholy Mess: What the Bible Says about Clutter” is available on Amazon. She loves to hear from readers! Email her at angie@shipshape.solutions.