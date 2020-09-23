ROGERSVILLE — If you missed Saturday’s annual Toy Run fundraiser to benefit the Of One Accord ministry’s Christmas for the Children, you can still contribute to the program and help make Christmas a little bit brighter for an underprivileged Hawkins County child.
Ministry director Sheldon Livesay told the Times News on Tuesday that approximately 100 motorcycles and 145 riders participated in Saturday’s Toy Run, raising $1,600 for this year’s Christmas program.
The number of riders was down, as was to be expected due to the pandemic, but Livesay noted that those who participated enjoyed beautiful weather for a motorcycle tour across scenic Hawkins County.
The ride ended at the Rogersville City Park, where participants were treated to lunch and live music by a local pick-up band of musicians who jam on Thursday evenings at the Rogersville Parks and Rec building.
Christmas for the Children still needs your help
The annual Toy Run is the only fundraiser of the year for Christmas for the Children (CFTC), which served 1,250 children last year at an estimated cost of $20,000.
“We served about 1,000 children last year with the regular gifts and parties,” Livesay said. “But, we had about 250 Christmas backpacks filled with gifts that showed up as donations last year, and that allowed us to serve an extra number with backpacks. We’re anticipating the same number of children this year.”
The program also distributed 1,200 family Christmas food boxes last year, and that number is expected to be the same or more in 2020 as well.
Anyone who wishes to contribute to CFTC can drop off a check made out to “Christmas for the Children” at any of the ministry’s locations in downtown Rogersville (the Shepherd Center or CFTC offices across the street), or the Church Hill Food Bank or Medical Mission located in the Church Hill Shopping Center.
You can also mail a donation to Of One Accord Ministry, P.O. Box 207, Rogersville, TN 37857.
The of One accord ministry website (www.ofoneaccordministry.org) also has a donation page where contrbutions can be made specifically for the CFTC program.
How will COVID affect Christmas for the Children?
Under normal circumstances, the ministry, as well as various churches and organizations, host parties for groups of children where they receive a meal, live entertainment and then they receive their presents.
This year the parties will be optional depending on what the sponsoring church or organization feels comfortable doing.
“It will probably affect some of them,” Livesay said. “Last year we had 38 parties, and we’re going to be working with several churches and organizations that sponsor these parties. The churches and groups that want to have parties this year will try to practice safety. We’ll try to do all their parties at a church location, but if they’re not willing to (host a party), we will still give the gifts out.”
Livesay added, “We’ve just got to modify the way that we do it. We don’t know all answers to that yet because we’ve never been there before, but we’ll have to improvise a little bit, I’m thinking.”
Signing a child up for Christmas for the Children
Registration for CFTC begins Oct. 5, and takes place on Monday through Thursday at the the CFTC office located on Main Street in downtown Rogersville, directly across the street from the Shepherd Center, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and 4 to 6 p.m. at the Church Hill Medical Mission in the Church Hill Shopping Center off of Highway 11-W.
The deadline to register a child for CFTC is Nov. 19.
Benefiting as many children as possible
CFTC director Jennifer Kinsler noted that Christmas for the Children was launched in 1990 to help make sure Christmas donations were being used to benefit as many children as possible.
Prior to CFTC there was a problem with some families receiving Christmas benefits from as many as six churches while other needy families weren’t being served.
Kinsler said the goal is not to take Christmas programs away from any church or organization, but to help coordinate names, eliminate duplication of services to one family, and ensure every needy family is served.