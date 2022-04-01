The town of Abingdon will host a spring town-wide yard sale on Saturday, April 2, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Residents and property owners will hold yard sales within the 8.2 square miles from Exit 19 to Exit 14 of the town limits. There are over 35 locations, and many are multi-family.
Check out the Abingdon’s Town Wide Yard Sale event on Facebook for the most up-to-date information and a map of locations. The location map is also available on the town website, abingdon-va.gov.
You can still have a yard sale on April 2; however, the deadline to be included on the map has expired.
An increase in vehicle and pedestrian traffic is expected for this event. Please plan accordingly, and be alert for pedestrians.
For questions regarding this event, contact Katie Garret at (276) 492-2131 or kgarrett@abingdon-va.gov.