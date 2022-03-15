KINGSPORT — While other Kingsport students are enjoying spring break this week, Brandon Helton will see a wish fulfilled on his first ever trip to Walt Disney World.
Helton is an 18-year-old Dobyns-Bennett student who, along with his parents and his two brothers, Isaac and Jordan, will embark on his Make-A-Wish request — a trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
“He’s never flown,” Helton’s mother, Shannon Poore, said. “He’s never been to Disney either. I think he’s just excited about everything — the rides when he found out he could ride the rides, meeting characters. They also have a lot of wheelchair-accessible things that he could actually enjoy and not be turned down.”
Brandon was born with a genetic disorder called Ataxia Telangiectasia, which mostly affects the nervous system and the immune system. Because the disorder increases the risk of developing cancer, particularly leukemia or lymphoma, Helton also periodically undergoes scans to ensure he is still cancer free.
A few years ago, Helton also received a feeding tube to help support his immune system and gain weight, which, Poore said, has helped.
“That has boosted his immune system,” Poore said. “They considered him to have a low immune system before. But he doesn’t so much now. And gaining weight has helped. Health wise, he’s improved tremendously.”
The family has also wrestled COVID-19 concerns over the past two years, especially given the concern for Helton’s immune system. But now that the pandemic has waned, Helton and his family are ready to fly to the Sunshine State to take the chance at making memories together at the happiest place on Earth.
“You just never know what’s going to happen,” Poore said. “We want to take the opportunity while we can is how I see it.”
Each member of the family is excited in different ways. Half of the family has done minimal research and is ready to take in the full experience when they get there. Meanwhile, the rest of the family has taken time to watch videos and take in information on what they want to ride and see while at Disney World and Universal Studios.
“The highlight for me will be just seeing the enjoyment for them,” Poore said.
For Helton, though, it’s also about the characters.
“He likes Lightning McQueen, Transformers,” Poore said. “And he said he really wants to see Pluto.”
The family will also stay at the Give Kids The World Village, which is a cost-free resort designed to say “yes” to anything a kid asks for.
“When you read about it it says the word ‘no’ does not exist there,” Poore said.
Helton and his family have received love and support within Kingsport, before even packing their suitcases.
“They are so supportive of him. They had a going-on-a-trip party for him, played a movie, had pizza. And they had Make-A-Wish shirts made that said things like ‘Wish Teacher’ because our shirts said ‘Wish Mom,’ ‘Wish Kid,’ ‘Wish Brothers.’ Everyone said they were going to sneak in his suitcase and go with us,” Poore said with a laugh.
The struggles are not lost on the family, but neither is the gratitude just days before Helton and his family jet off to their magical destination.
“We’re all excited,” Poore said. “We’re just happy that Make-A-Wish could, not only for my kid, but for other kids, make stuff like this come true.”
Helton’s Make-A-Wish is possible through Make-A-Wish East Tennessee. For more information, go to https://wish.org/etn.
