ROGERSVILLE — When Hawkins County Schools return to session Aug. 9, the current plan is to run a normal school year procedurally and get beyond any necessary COVID-related health protocols.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson released a plan for procedures heading into the 2021-22 school year that includes no requirements for vaccinations, masks or social distancing.
“COVID vaccinations are a personal decision, and as such, we will not require students and staff to be vaccinated nor will we seek any information regarding such,” Hixson said. “We did not mandate mask use last year, nor will we this year. This is a personal decision. We continue to support personal decisions to wear or not wear masks for any staff, student or visitor to our campuses. We will not social distance beyond what we can feasibly accommodate in all classroom settings.
Other procedures for 2021-22
Sporting events: No restriction on the number of spectators at sporting events unless mandated by TSSAA or other governing agency. All extracurricular events will proceed as normal.
Positive cases: School officials will continue to work with the regional health department regarding positive cases in schools. HCS staff will not contact trace, but will work with health officials in determining necessary steps.
Student meals: All campuses will return to eating in cafeteria settings as they did prior to the pandemic. If needed, they may edit this schedule and the procedures regarding student meals.
Field trips: Field trips and off-campus events will be evaluated and approved individually, following normal procedures.
Visitors: Campus visitors will need to make appointments to meet with staff and/or administration.
Cleaning procedures: School staff will continue to clean and sanitize all school-related facilities as we have throughout the pandemic.
Water access: Water filling stations will be available for student and staff use.
“We will need your support with the above plan,” Hixson said. “Please monitor students in your care. If they complain of or exhibit symptoms, please keep them home and seek medical advice if warranted. Communicate with school staff regarding any concerns and/or absences. With your support, we will successfully navigate this upcoming school year and all it brings with it.”
New Central Office and administrative appointments
Retiring Assistant Director of schools Beth Holt’s position was filled by Lori Allen, who previously held the elementary supervisor position and was also a past principal at Joseph Rogers Primary.
Hope Malone, who most recently served as principal at Church Hill Elementary, will fill Allen’s vacated elementary supervisor position.
“We have a very solid team, in spite of needing to fill Beth Holt’s vacancy,” Hixson said. “Lori brings a wealth of knowledge from her time as site principal, elementary supervisor, and integral member of our central office leadership team. Hope Malone, our new elementary supervisor, brings wisdom and experience from her time as site leader as well as her work with school improvement teams as a member of the Core office. She is very familiar with what it takes to move schools and systems toward improvement. She will fit with the team very well. I look forward to seeing what the entire team can do to support our school sites in realizing successes this year and in the future.”
Other administrative changes in 2021-22
Bonnie Peters is the new principal at Clinch School. Peters was the previous, long-time counselor at Clinch and will be replacing Denise McKee, who left for an administrative position with Bristol City Schools.
Linzy Hutson is the new principal at Church Hill Elementary. Hutson, who replaces Malone, was the previous assistant principal at CHIS.
Leslie Miller is the new assistant principal at Rogersville Middle School. Miller was previously a lead teacher at Hawkins Elementary and will be replacing Krista Mann, who moved from RMS to SMS as principal.
Krista Mann is the new principal at Surgoinsville Middle School. Mann is replacing Kristen Davenport, who moved to Florida earlier this summer.
Natasha Bice is the new assistant principal at Church Hill Middle School. Bice is replacing Devin Thomas, who recently returned to a teaching position at CHMS.
Kevin Hilton is the new assistant principal at Surgoinsville Middle School. Hilton was previously a Career-Technical Education teacher (CTE) at VHS. Kevin is replacing Ronald Coffee, who left HCS for a position with Hamblen County earlier this summer.
Leigh Morley is the new principal at Hawkins Elementary. Morley was previously a lead teacher and designee in Sullivan County. She is replacing Barry Bellamy, who retired in June after a long and distinguished career with HCS.
Back to School Bashes schedule
Every Hawkins County school will host a “Back to School Bash” next week to welcome students back from summer vacation and give them an opportunity to visit their school and meet their new teachers leading up to the first day of school on Aug. 9.
Bulls Gap School’s Back to School Bash will be on Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 3:30-5:30 p.m..
Church Hill Elementary Back to School bash is Thursday, Aug. 5, from 3-5 p.m.
Mount Carmel Elementary’s Back to school bash and open house is Thursday, Aug. 5, from 4-6 p.m.
St. Clair Elementary’s Back to School Bash will be Thursday, Aug. 5, from 6 p.m.
Clinch School’s Back to School Bash is Aug. 4, from 1-3 p.m.
Joseph Rogers Primary School’s Back to School Bash is Aug. 5, from 5-7 p.m.
Mooresburg Elementary’s Back to School Bash is Aug. 5, from 4-6 p.m.
Carters Valley Elementary’s Back to School Bash is Thursday, Aug. 5, from 4-6 p.m.
Hawkins Elementary’s Back to School Bash is Thursday, Aug. 5, from 5-7 p.m.
Surgoinsville Elementary’s Back to School Bash is Thursday Aug. 5, from 4-6 p.m.
Church Hill Intermediate’s Back to School Bash is Aug. 4 from 9-11 a.m. and again 4-6 p.m.
The Church Hill Middle School Back to School Bash is Friday, Aug. 6, from 3-5 p.m.
Rogersville Middle School’s Back to School bash is Aug. 5, from 5-7 p.m. for 7th and 8th grades; and Aug. 6 from 5-7 p.m. for 6th grade.
Surgoinsville Middle School has a 5th-grade night on Aug. 4, from 4:30-6 p.m. The Back to School bash for grades 6-8 is Thursday Aug. 5, from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Volunteer High School’s Freshman Night is Aug. 5, from 5-7 p.m.
Cherokee High School’s Freshman Orientation is July 30. Check the school website for specific times and events.