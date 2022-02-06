The former Mason Dixon corporate headquarters building continues to be dismantled. And my knowledge and trivia about the building and the Mason and Dixon Lines company continue to grow, thanks to responses from readers.
I hope to use at least a bit of each response in future columns.
Last week one response stuck out. It was from Mason Dixon founder E. Ward King’s grandson William King. I sent a thank you, and he responded with more information.
William, who lives in Las Vegas, said he is sorry to see the headquarters building demolished, but after viewing its vandalism on Youtube videos, he knows it was beyond use.
“My father used to walk the halls at our house nights while they were building (it), worrying about all the details,” William wrote in the first email. “I remember one night he was trying to decide if the phones should be black or white. I suggested white phones with black receivers. He liked the idea and went with it.”
Sounded cool, and ultra-1970s, to me. Later last week I asked Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable if he remembered those phones when he worked for Mason Dixon in the 1970s.
He did not. But without realizing it he handed me proof of that telephone color scheme. Venable loaned me some circa 1970s annual summaries of the company.
And right there they were, in several photos showing work inside the new corporate headquarters: white phones with black handsets.
“It was an interesting time for sure,” William wrote of that era in his family’s — and the family business’ — history.
This is as good a place as any to explain that this William King is the son of E. William King, son of Mason Dixon founder E. Ward King. At the time the new corporate headquarters was being designed and opened, E. William “Bill” King was chairman of the board and treasurer of the company. His brother John R. “Jack” King was company president. E. Ward was honorary chairman.
E. Ward married Myrtle Mae Charlton, and his parents (William’s great-grandparents) were Margaret Davis Collup King and John Rutledge King.
On the subject of the business’ history, William confirmed what the 1957 column I quoted last week said about who came up with the name and motto.
“I was told that my great-grandmother (Margaret) did come up with the Mason Dixon name while the family was sitting on the front porch of 1001 West Sullivan where the Family lived at that time,” William wrote. “ E. Ward and Myrtle moved to Kingsport in the mid-twenties and started King Motor Co. which sold Studebakers. The dealership was located at 651 West Sullivan behind where Anderson Ford used to be. There is still a ramp up to the second floor where they stored the cars. When the depression hit and no one was buying cars, Mason Dixon was started by borrowing against their household furniture and buying the first truck. The entire company was run out of their home on West Sullivan. The garage was the repair shop and the dining room table was the office. My grandmother cooked for the drivers and many slept upstairs while waiting for their assignments. The house is still standing and I have often wondered if today’s owners know the history of their home.”
That family photo I ran with last week’s column? William provided identification of most of the people, recognized it as having been taken at his great-grandparents’ then-home at 517 Granada Court, and said he’d been told it was a “milestone” birthday for one of his great-grandparents. They are seated at the table, while everyone else is standing. Knowing the photo is from 1946, I think that clearly means it was a celebration of John Rutledge King’s 80th birthday, which would have occurred on Sept. 26 of that year.
Margaret Davis King died less than three years later, age 77. John Rutledge King, whose 80th birthday is, in my theory, being celebrated in the photo, died at 90, in February 1957.
That’s about all I can squeeze in this week. I’ll identify more people in that 1946 photo soon and begin sharing readers’ memories of what Mason Dixon meant to them or their families.
I will say that William wrote me after another of the eight first cousins (grandchildren of E. Ward and Myrtle) sent him last week’s column and asked why his dad, Bill, and Uncle Jack were not in the photograph. They were away at college, William said. Their sister, Margaret “Peg” King Norris, is the girl on the right.