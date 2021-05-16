CHURCH HILL — Hawkins County Sessions Judge Todd Ross is sad to see McPheeters Bend Elementary shut down, but he understands the school board’s financial decision.
Ross enrolled at McPheeters Bend as a first-grader in 1977 and completed elementary school there.
He recently took the time to answer questions for the Times News about his experiences at McPheeters Bend and his thoughts about its closing.
“I still remember my first day. I was really nervous, but another student showed me around and I was welcomed by everyone,” Ross said.
“I remember some of my teachers: Mrs. Waites, Mrs. Benton, and Mr. Tommy Dykes. I know there were others, but I can’t remember their names. My favorite person was always Mrs. Barbara Dobbs. She worked in the cafeteria and always made sure that I had plenty to eat.”
KTN: Talk about the small school experience and what impact or affect that might have had in preparing you for later education and your career.
Ross: “I came from a much larger school in North Carolina, so it was a bit of an adjustment. However, the small school environment gave me an opportunity to make really good friends and get extra attention from the staff. No matter which elementary school you attend, as you move up, the schools get larger. I think going to a smaller elementary school provided a great foundation as we moved forward to middle and high school.”
KTN: What were the benefits of attending a small school, and were there any negative aspects?
Ross: “I enjoyed my time at McPheeters Bend. I’m not sure how it would have compared to a larger school. I’m sure there would have been positives and negatives with both. But for me, I wouldn’t trade my experience at McPheeters Bend.”
KTN: Do you have any memories or stories about your experiences or friends’ experiences at McPheeters Bend?
Ross: “I still remember our Fall Festivals with bobbing for apples (which now seems really gross), cake walks with my grandmother, and just having a wonderful time with our community. I remember playing basketball for the school team. Go Tigers! The county track meets. There were many great experiences at McPheeters Bend. I’m sure I could go on and on.”
KTN: Any specific teachers you’d like to give a shout-out to who had a positive affect on your life?
Ross: “Obviously, Mrs. Waites and Benton are the most memorable. Mrs. Waites gave us sugar cubes when we were good. Those were the good ole days. I’m sure that would be frowned upon today. Mr. Dykes was also my principal at VHS. He was a very special man and did a great deal for the children of McPheeters Bend and all of Hawkins County.”
KTN: What are your thoughts on the school closing? Approve, disapprove, and why?
Ross: “Although it saddens me to see the school close, I do realize that things cannot always remain the same. At some point, it becomes unbalanced financially to keep an entire school open for so few students. I wish there was a way to justify leaving the school open, but I am sure the school board has done everything they can to preserve these schools. They have an obligation to provide for all Hawkins County students as best they can with limited resources.”