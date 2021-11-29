Lorraine, like many people in our region these days, is raising some of her grandchildren because their mother is addicted to drugs and alcohol.
Yes, that ongoing and worsening drug addiction throughout each pregnancy has left the five grandchildren Lorraine is caring for with varying degrees of disabilities.
They range in age from 2 to 12 and Lorraine has had custody of each of the three youngest since they came home from the hospital shortly after birth. The challenges each face have increased with each birth, in turn making it more difficult for her to provide everything they need, Lorraine said.
It is not a path she chose nor a role she expected to take on as she herself grows older.
Her faith, however, sustains her in her quest to provide a good home and hopeful future for the children.
“I am blessed,” Lorraine told the Times News last week. “I thank God every day for every one of my grandchildren. Each one of them is a blessing and I am just thankful I have them and can keep them together. They have a half-sibling who got taken by the state over in Virginia. I wish I had gotten her, too.”
The five grandchildren who live with Lorraine and her husband in Kingsport look forward to and enjoy Christmas, she said, and she’s made sure they understand the reason for the season.
Lorraine turns to three of the children who are in the room and asks “Whose birthday is coming up?”
Like little wise men, three sweet voices joyously respond “Jesus!”
“I always try to have the makings for a cake for Christmas Day and I write “Happy Birthday Jesus” on it,” Lorraine said. “But the first thing we do Christmas morning is read scripture from the Bible. I am teaching them all to learn the Bible. The older ones take turns reading verses out loud as we go through the day and talk about the birth of Jesus. That’s what Christmas is all about. And my babies know.”
As for “the makings of a cake,” and other, to her family, extras — and even just the basics most of us take for granted for Christmas dinner — that can be a struggle for Lorraine and her husband.
The family is among those helped this year by the Times News Rescue Fund, which provides food assistance in partnership with our readers and the Salvation Army of Kingsport.
The Salvation Army administers the program, screening applicants and distributing food or food vouchers. Over the years, Times News readers have generously donated to each year’s Rescue Fund campaign.
Lorraine said she and her husband are thankful for the help, and knowing others care is a great comfort.
The Times News Rescue Fund aims to provide some of the region’s neediest residents with extra food for Christmas. The fund is dependent on the generosity of Times News readers, and no gift is too small.
Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Times-News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN, 37660.
Donations can also be made online at https://rescuefund.timesnews.net/.