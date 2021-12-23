More than 100 men and women participating in Families Free’s treatment program and their children recently enjoyed the annual client Christmas party.
They shared a meal and had family photos taken, and the children had their pictures taken with Santa.
Another special activity was “Santa’s Workshop.” The workshop allowed clients to stuff a stocking with age-appropriate toys, as well as select additional toys to open on Christmas.
Additionally, clients picked out pajamas and gingerbread houses, so that they could create traditions with their children.
The organization provided a devotional so that each family could read about and share in the true meaning of Christmas. Families Free treatment programming includes Recovery Courts in the 1st and 2nd Judicial Districts.
Families Free is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit licensed outpatient treatment center through the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. Families Free has four locations in Johnson, Carter, Washington and Sullivan counties serving vulnerable families negatively impacted by generational patterns of substance use disorder, untreated mental health, trauma and systems involved. It provides gender specific intensive outpatient services, individual therapy, family support services, mental health, access to mental health medications and intensive community-based case management.
Families Free provides housing for women and children through a transitional supportive program, The Storie House. It also serves incarcerated populations in five local detention centers along with providing treatment for three local recovery courts.
For additional information, https://www.familiesfree.com/