KINGSPORT — Sponsors of the 78th annual Santa Train have announced locations and safety details for this year’s event.
Instead of the traditional Santa Train event, holiday gifts will be distributed at four Food City locations on Nov. 21. That’s the Saturday before Thanksgiving, which is when the train has traditionally made its 110-mile run from Shelbiana, Kentucky, to downtown Kingsport, distributing cheer and 15 tons of gifts at 14 stops.
To best ensure the safety of the communities served by the Santa Train, its sponsors made the tough decision this year to reimagine the event amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The train typically draws dense crowds at each stop along the rails, ranging from a few dozen to several hundred, with Santa’s helpers mingling among the crowds to distribute gifts.
This year, gifts will be distributed at drive-up events from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at each of four Food City locations:
• Shelbiana Food City #475 — 2138 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501
• Clintwood Food City #892 — 410 Chase St., Clintwood, Virginia 24228
• St. Paul Food City #897 — 16410 Wise St., St. Paul, Virginia 24283
• Weber City Food City #820 — 3004 U.S. 23, Weber City, Virginia 24290
Local community members will be able to pick up children’s gifts from cars to minimize physical contact. Santa’s elves at each site will wear masks while handing out gifts, and attendees are encouraged but not required to wear a mask while in their vehicle at the pickup locations.
Other aspects of this year’s event, including contests and special guest appearances, will be conducted online via social media.
The Santa Train is sponsored by CSX, Food City, Appalachian Power, Soles4Souls and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.
More information about the event and gift pickup locations will be announced on the Santa Train’s social media pages. Attendees along the route can follow @SantaTrain on Facebook for periodic updates.