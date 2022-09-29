Gene Beley

Journalist Gene Beley will speak at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. 

 Courtesy photo

BRISTOL, Va. — Johnny Cash never served a day in prison. And he did not “kill a man in Reno just to watch him die.”

But country music’s Man in Black did perform in prisons dozens of times. Quite famously, too.

