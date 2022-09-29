BRISTOL, Va. — Johnny Cash never served a day in prison. And he did not “kill a man in Reno just to watch him die.”
But country music’s Man in Black did perform in prisons dozens of times. Quite famously, too.
For instance, Cash cut several live albums in prisons. First among them, Cash and his band, the Tennessee Three, recorded a full live album at California’s infamous Folsom Prison in January 1968.
Released on May 6, 1968, “Johnny Cash At Folsom” quickly became one of the best-selling albums of his career.
You can learn more about Cash’s recording from a man who was there. Journalist Gene Beley, who wrote about that visit to Folsom, will speak at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum on Thurs- day at 7 p.m. His speech and subsequent Q&A with the audience are in conjunction with the museum’s outstanding special exhibit, “1968: A Folsom Redemption,” which runs through Oct. 20.
“I am very proud of this exhibit,” said Beley, who reported on Cash and the recording of the live album. He added that at the time, newspapers weren’t interested in an article about the recording of the live album.
“I never realized (the album) would have an historic or enduring impact — and neither did John,” Beley said. “But I do think there were higher sources that put me there.”
Photographs taken by Dan Poush with accompanying text dominate the museum’s exhibit. Beley and Poush covered Cash’s Folsom visit courtesy of an invitation extended to them by Cash’s friend, the Rev. Floyd Gossett, who ministered to inmates at Folsom.
By 1968, Cash had more than a decade of experience performing in prisons for inmates.
“I had played my first prison concert back in the late Fifties,” said Cash in his book, 1975’s “Man in Black.” “The first appearance I made at a prison was at Huntsville, Texas State Prison, in 1957.”
What made the Folsom appearance in 1968 different was that it was to be Cash’s first live album cut in a prison. He and his band arrived in the area on Friday, Jan. 12, 1968. They stayed at Hotel El Rancho, where they proceeded to go over songs for the next day.
Beley was there, too, which he will speak about Thursday night.
Cash and his band recorded two shows the next morning in the prison’s cafeteria. The Statler Brothers as well as Carl Perkins warmed up the audience of prisoners as the show’s opening acts. When Cash, who was accompanied to Folsom by his wife, June, and father, Ray, took to the stage, he encountered a cafeteria jammed with about 300 inmates.
“There were guards with guns there, too,” Beley, 82, of Stockton, California, said. “I was sitting right in the front row. I had never been in a prison before. I looked around and was amazed at how many of (the prisoners) had baby faces, looked like your neighbor right next door.”
Beley will elaborate during his appearance at the museum. Attendees are welcome to bring their copies of “Johnny Cash At Folsom Prison” for Beley to sign.
Comprised of 16 songs, the album opens with one of Cash’s signature moments. “Hello, I’m Johnny Cash,” he says, followed by guitarist Luther Perkins playing the opening notes of “Folsom Prison Blues.” Hear the record today, and the waves of kinetic energy ripple and reverberate as if it were recorded yesterday.
Hugh Cherry emceed the show at Folsom.
“Hugh told the prison audience, ‘When Johnny Cash comes out, don’t applaud, please,’ ” Cash said in “Man in Black.” “ ’Let him introduce himself, then react naturally.’ ”
Beley witnessed that. When Cash said, “Hello, I’m Johnny Cash,” the audience went bonkers.
“Thus began the making of what I might vainly call recording history,” Cash said in “Man in Black.” “The album sold between five and six million copies, and the single record (“Folsom Prison Blues”) sold another two million.”
History on cultural and music fronts was made on that January morning in 1968 behind the walls of Folsom Prison. Most if not all of the prisoners in attendance are now dead. Same with the prison guards. Cash, his wife and father, and his entire band from that day are now dead, too.
Beley remains one of the few people alive who were there and can speak of the day that Cash made history. He’s never been to Bristol, and Thursday’s event may well be the only opportunity to actually hear, meet, and speak with the man who witnessed one of country music’s and Cash’s most impactful events.
“My obituary will probably say in the first sentence that I went to Folsom with Johnny Cash,” Beley said. “As a reporter, it was probably the best of times you could hope for.”
Exhibit Event Info What: Special Exhibit: “1968: A Folsom Redemption” When: Now through Thursday, Oct. 20 Where: Birthplace of Country Music Museum, 101 Country Music Way, Bristol, Va. Museum admission: $13 adults, $11 seniors, students, military, and children ages 6-17; children 5 and younger admitted free Cash Exhibit admission: $5 without paid admission to the museum; inclusive with admission to the museum Info: 423-573-1927 Web: https://birthplaceofcountrymusic,org
