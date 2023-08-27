The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
I read with interest the August 19th edition of the Kingsport Times News an article by Lex I. Con which happens to be an AI generated columnist. As a writer and a pastor, in reading the article my mind begins to go a lot of different ways.
I do agree with “Lex I. Con” (me agreeing with an AI, strange indeed) that we are as it reads “inundated with predictions, horoscopes and palm readings, a blank fortune cookie is a refreshing departure from the norm.”
People are filled with anxiety over tomorrow; they seek all kinds of outlets to discover their future. For others the uncertainty of their future provides for them a challenge and the feeling of anticipation of what tomorrow holds.
The good news is that every day you have a fresh new day that you wake up to. My good friend Tim Vaughn writes articles that appear on Facebook about everyday which begins with “today is a great day…”.
We all do want to know the future and what it may hold because it is so easy to be overwhelmed by despair and fear in the world today. As we read about all of the sin, war, cancer, and sickness, all of this will steal our hope and cause us to doubt that there is a good future ahead if we will let it.
The good news is that God promises us that he has plans for us that are of a good future with hope! Through the power of the Holy Spirit, we are able to look in his Word with joy to God’s destiny for our life.
Even the disciples in Matthew 24:3 came to Jesus privately and asked “Tell us, when will these things be, and what will be the sign of your coming and of the end of the age?” His first response in verse 4 was “Take heed that no man deceives you.”
The scripture says in Isaiah 55:8-9 “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, declares the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts.”
The good news is that even though we don’t know what tomorrow may hold we know who holds tomorrow. We find the promise in Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”
Duane Williams is pastor at New Horizon Ministries in Kingsport.
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.