By ED CLEVINGER
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Scripture records a virtual chorus of praise and thanksgiving to God from the voice of nature. The Psalmist hears “hand-clapping rivers” and “singing mountains” (Psalm 98:8). Isaiah hears “shouting mountains” and “hand-clapping trees” (Isaiah 55:12). The Chronicler hears “a roaring sea,” “an exulting field,” and a “singing forest” (1 Chronicles 16:32-33). David looked up and proclaimed, “The heavens are telling of the glory of God, and their expanse is declaring the work of His hands” (Psalm 19:1).
From the celestial panorama he beheld with his eyes, he also heard an infinite ensemble harmonize around a single theme — “Praise God!” Indeed, nature’s worship of God is a “surround-sound” event.
When Jesus entered Jerusalem for the last time, His disciples lined the parade route and lifted their voices in praise. The Pharisees ordered Jesus to silence the people. Jesus replied, “If these become silent, the stones will cry out!” (Luke 19:40). The message was and is clear. The Lord will be praised; if not by us then by creation itself.
In this approaching season of Thanksgiving, let us one and all join in grateful praise to Him from whom all blessings flow. If nature knows how to praise the Lord, how much more should we?
The praise and worship of God Almighty calls for a full complement choir — creature and creation joined in doxology. Everything and everyone is invoked to sing His praises. As the psalmist says, “All Thy works shall give thanks to Thee, O Lord, and Thy godly ones shall bless Thee.” (Psalm 145:10)
And all God’s people said, or sang, “AMEN!”
Ed Clevinger is minister of Grace Christian Church in Kingsport.
