“Your servant (King Solomon) is here among the people you have chosen, a great people, too numerous to count or number. So give your servant a discerning heart (wisdom) to govern your people and to distinguish between right and wrong. For who is able to govern this great people of yours?” (1 Kings 3:8-9/NIV).
In 1 Kings, there is discussion about King Solomon asking God for wisdom to lead the Israelite nation. He had just begun his leadership of God’s chosen people and he did not ask God for great wealth, vast territories, FA-18 Super Hornet fighters, nuclear bombs, or millions of foot soldiers.
He asked God for an attribute that would have greater value and longer-lasting potential than possessions that can degrade in value or importance over time. He asked God for wisdom to enable success. At that time, King Solomon was much wiser than he knew!
One of Solomon’s first major tests to assess his wisdom involved two prostitutes who claimed to be the mother of a child (1 Kings 3:16-23).
Both women who lived together claimed to have given birth around the same time. One of the two children passes away, but the two women have a dispute with each other regarding whose child is still living.
There appears to have been a baby swap, and the living child is now with the wrong mom and the dead baby is with the other woman. These women bring their dispute before King Solomon to decide what to do.
“The king said, ‘This one says, ‘My son is alive and your son is dead,’ while that one says, ‘No! Your son is dead and mine is alive.’ Then the king (Solomon) said, ‘Bring me a sword.’ So they brought a sword for the king. He then gave an order: ‘Cut the living child in two and give half to one and half to the other.’” (1 Kings 3:25-27/NIV)
Out of compassion, the true mother of the living child pleaded with King Solomon to not kill the baby and to give him to the other woman.
The other woman had an all-or-nothing attitude and told Solomon to cut him in two! “Then the king gave his ruling: ‘Give the living baby to the first woman. Do not kill him; she is his mother.’” (1 Kings 3:27/NIV).
Solomon’s wisdom helped him recognize the true mother by understanding what she treasured and why, and where her heart was. This makes me think of Matthew 6:21 (NIV): “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” Also, Matthew 7:20 (NIV): “Thus, by their fruit (qualities) you will recognize them.”
Someone of wise mind will treasure things of importance, their heart will motivate them appropriately, and they will have qualities that will benefit others and bring glory and honor to God! Amen! Great wisdom for us to live by!
James Reasor is an author and volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.